Store and Exhibition Alliance: CIFF Shanghai 2019 Partners With Retailers to Offer 1.2 Million Square Meter Exhibition Space

The seven new venues, located in the Red Star Macalline Shopping Mall in Shanghai, marks a new organizational model of 'Exhibition and Store Alliance'. The first of its kind cooperation sees China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corporation, a specialized exhibition services provider in China, and Red Star Macalline Group, an undisputed leader for the distribution of furniture in China to form the China Trade Macalline Exhibition Co. Ltd. The new model offers extraordinary advantages both for exhibitions and for commerce.

"CIFF Shanghai welcomes thousands of overseas visitors every year. We aim to increase the awareness of the overseas market to the quality and variety of Chinese design," said Yang Weihua, General Manager of China Trade Macalline Exhibition Co. Ltd.

It is anticipated that this year's fair will attract more than 150,000 professional visitors and buyers from across the world. Themed as "A Paradigm for Global Living", CIFF Shanghai 2019 will feature over 1500 exhibitors in the four main exhibition areas, which will offer visitors new concepts for living and working.

Hall 4.1 The 'Contemporary Design' Hall, is set to be one of the most eye-catching this year and will incorporate innovative modern design brands for home furnishings. It will also present a range of exciting design events offering an in-depth insight into contemporary Chinese design trends, inspiring the many high-end interior designers expected in Hongqiao.

Hall 3 The 'International & Lifestyle' Hall will focus on globally sourced designs. Various world-renowned brands will present innovations and trends and introduce collections to expanding Chinese market. Individual brands and groups of companies from Germany, Turkey and other countries will guarantee a cosmopolitan array of modern furniture.

The North Hall for 'International Lighting' will bring together international lighting brands, making it the first genuinely international professional lighting show in China to meet the increasing demand for high-quality lamps.

Hall 6.1, will be divided between outdoor furniture, fabrics and home accessories, giving life to 'Outdoor & Leisure, Home decor & Hometextiles'.

On the second floor of the exhibition center, will be Hall 5.2 The 'Sleep Center & Dining Room / Living Room', 6.2 'Sofa' and 8.2 'Fashion and Office' all of which will offer complete solutions for export to international markets ranging from home to work environments.

In conjunction with CIFF Shanghai 2019, the second edition of the Shanghai International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair will take place in halls 7.1 and 8.1.

