StorageMart Opens New Brighton Storage Facility, Blending Historic Restoration with Modern Innovation

StorageMart began the journey to turn the former hosiery factory site into a beautiful high-tech facility in 2021 when the property was acquired in a neglected state. Once deemed the "Glass Palace of Industry," the building had fallen into disrepair, serving as a car breakers yard. Every surface, both inside and out, was covered in grime—a stark contrast to its celebrated history as an architectural marvel that employed hundreds of workers in the post-war era.

Recognizing the building's potential and historical significance, StorageMart embarked on an ambitious renovation project. The transformation was completed in November 2024, restoring the structure to its former glory while introducing modern features like advanced video surveillance, energy-efficient lighting, and secure access control systems.

"When we were first introduced to the site it was difficult to see past the seemingly endless mountains of car bonnets, doors, gearboxes, wing mirrors and wipers but perhaps more importantly; the sheer scale of vehicle-fluid contamination across the entire building," stated Dan Saunders, StorageMart Senior VP of Operations, UK Division.

"Whilst our timeline throughout the renovation has been much longer than typical, we were keen to ensure each and every surface was correctly remediated and to preserve as much of the shape and form of the building as possible," Saunders continued. "We've retained the saw-tooth roof design visible from the Eastern approach, repaired the concrete superstructure to a high standard and cladded it to ensure that the building will remain fit for purpose for many decades to come."

With units designed to accommodate everything from personal belongings to large-scale business inventory, the Wellington Road location will play a vital role in supporting Brighton's vibrant economy and growing demand for flexible storage. In line with StorageMart's green construction practices, the facility features energy-efficient systems and provisions for future EV charging stations and cargo bike storage, further integrating sustainability into the community.

Building Brighton's Future

The Wellington Road facility complements the existing StorageMart presence in Brighton, including the nearby Chapel Road location. Together, these facilities enhance accessibility and convenience for customers from Shoreham to Brighton and Hove.

"We hope to further support the area's rich history as home to many creative and entrepreneurial residents with a range of larger size units, many offering dedicated lighting and power amenities, all available on a simple month to month license," Saunders added.

He also noted that warehousing space has been in sharp decline across Sussex for many years, "so our easy, clean storage rooms provide flexible areas to grow new ideas and pursue new ventures without committing to multi-year tenancies or being exposed to the myriad peripheral expenses that longer term commitments typically attract."

The facility will include 18,250 net rentable square feet with 179 storage units and boasts a unique mix of unit sizes, including some nearly double the size of those available at its sister store on Chapel Road. This offering addresses a rising demand for larger storage spaces, particularly among commercial clients, cottage industries, and growing businesses in the Brighton-Hove area.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self storage company globally, StorageMart is dedicated to providing clean, secure, and friendly service to customers worldwide. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and innovation, StorageMart continues to redefine what it means to make space for what matters most. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

