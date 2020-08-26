Stora Enso's remuneration policy ranked the best in Finland

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 26 August 2020 at 10:40 EEST

HELSINKI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's remuneration policy, published in January 2020, has been ranked the best for Large Cap companies in Finland.

The members of the ranking committee include representatives from the pension insurance company Varma, the Directors' Institute of Finland, and Nasdaq. The aim of the ranking is to promote good governance practices. Analysis of the remuneration policies for governance bodies was based on, for example, the content, relevance and readability of the text, and how easy it is to find the document.

Stora Enso's remuneration policy was particularly praised for its connection to the Group's strategy and sustainability work. The policy was also considered thorough and precise.

"This is a highly appreciated accolade for the work we have done in Stora Enso to prepare this policy. The remuneration elements must drive the company's business strategy and its long-term financial interests. Stora Enso's clear and transparent remuneration policy is formulated to achieve that goal," says Jorma Eloranta, Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors and its Remuneration Committee.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications

tel. +46 72 221 9228



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

