Stora Enso's Annual Report 2020 published

HELSINKI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's Annual Report 2020 has been published at storaenso.com/annualreport. The Annual Report 2020 consists of five sections: Strategy, Sustainability, Financials, Governance, and Remuneration.

Strategy explains how our transformation is progressing and how we create value as a renewable materials company, highlighting key events and developments during 2020 as well as our renewed strategy.

Sustainability covers Stora Enso's social, environmental, and economic sustainability performance.

Financials consists of the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements, Stora Enso in capital markets, and our tax footprint. The non-financial reporting according to the Finnish Accounting Act is included in the report of the Board of Directors. The official audited financial statements in Finnish and a Swedish translation can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statement also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The ESEF files are attached to this release.

In 2020, Stora Enso started to report against the SASB's Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Pulp & Paper Products. The specific standard indicators are available in the online SASB Content Index , with references to the locations of these disclosures in Stora Enso's annual reporting.

Governance covers Stora Enso's governance policy, practices, and actions.

Remuneration includes the main principles and details of how Stora Enso's remuneration arrangements were implemented during year 2020.





Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Lilja

EVP, Communications and Marketing

tel. +46 72 221 9228



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

