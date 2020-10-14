Stora Enso completes co-determination negotiations at Hylte Mill in Sweden

HELSINKI, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has completed the co-determination negotiations concerning the closure of one standard newsprint paper machine (PM3) and the deinking plant at Stora Enso's Hylte Mill in Sweden. The maximum personnel impact is 140 people.

As a result of the co-determination negotiations, PM3 will be shut down by the end of 2020 and the DIP latest in Q2 2021. Negotiations on organizational restructuring, including the risk analysis, have started.

Stora Enso will continue to produce standard newsprint at Hylte, Langerbrugge and Sachsen mills. The closure of Hylte Mill PM3 will not impact Stora Enso's newsprint product offering, and we will be able to serve our customers as today.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2018 were EUR 10.5 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

