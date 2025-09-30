Stop Paying Six Vendors to Book One Meeting: Clodura.AI Unifies GTM in a Single GenAI Platform

Clodura.AI consolidates data, AI outreach, and calling into a single platform—cutting costs and accelerating real buyer conversations worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across North America, Europe, and Asia, revenue leaders face the same frustration: Why does booking one meeting require stitching together half a dozen tools?

Stacks built around single-database vendors like ZoomInfo or Apollo.io, then padded with Outreach for sequencing, Gong for call analysis, and Clay for enrichment, leave GTM teams juggling contracts, inflating budgets, and chasing unverified leads. The result is wasted time, lower connect rates, and rising costs.

Clodura AI | One GenAI Go to Market Platform - From Database to Deal Closure

Clodura.AI, the world's first GenAI-powered Go-to-Market platform, answers the call.

Built to unify the entire GTM workflow, Clodura.AI integrates every phase—from database enrichment and real-time verification through buyer intelligence, intent signals, AI-driven outreach, and integrated calling—into one AI-first system. By replacing fragmented stacks with a unified platform, Clodura.AI eliminates complexity and accelerates pipeline velocity.

Unlike legacy providers, Clodura.AI connects 50+ data and 20+ phone providers in real-time, dynamically verifying contacts for unmatched accuracy. AI agents automate repetitive tasks—drafting emails, sequencing campaigns, logging call dispositions—so reps focus on meaningful buyer conversations.

Adopted by Enterprises, Embraced by Growth Teams

Global enterprises like Hexaware, Quess, Bosch, and Avalara—alongside fast-scaling SaaS firms—have consolidated their GTM stacks with Clodura.AI, reporting stronger contact accuracy, higher call connect rates, faster campaign execution, and significant cost reductions.

Leadership Perspectives

"Fragmented GTM stacks slow growth, inflate costs, and burn out teams," said Kapil Khangaonkar, Founder & CEO of Clodura.AI. "We solve this by uniting data, verification, intelligence, engagement, and closure in one GenAI platform built for global scale."

Abhay Nawathey, CTO of Clodura.AI, added: "Data decays fast, verification can't be static, and humans shouldn't waste hours on robotic busywork. Our AI platform integrates multiple providers and automates follow-up, creating reliable, conversation-ready data inside one system."

Somshubhro Pal Choudhury, Co-Founder & Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund, said: "Consolidation isn't just about cost. It's about focus. With automation and unification, revenue teams reclaim time for buyer conversations—the only thing that truly moves pipeline."

Why It Matters

In a climate of tighter budgets and rapid AI adoption, unified GTM platforms like Clodura.AI are reshaping revenue execution. By solving the universal challenge of fragmented stacks, Clodura.AI drives efficiency, reduces cost per seat, and sets a new benchmark for scalable revenue growth.

About Clodura.AI

Clodura.AI is the first Made-in-India GenAI Go-to-Market platform enabling seamless, end-to-end revenue workflows—from data enrichment and verification to buyer intelligence, intent signals, AI-powered outreach, calling, and analytics—in one unified system. With over 600 million verified contacts, 125 million phone numbers, and 50 million company profiles, Clodura.AI supports more than 20,000 GTM teams worldwide through a scalable credit-based model.

Learn more: https://www.clodura.ai/

Contact: Divyaprasad Pande, Vice President of Marketing, Clodura.AI, Email: divyaprasad@clodura.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783268/Clodura_AI_Image_for_PR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783269/Clodura_AI_Logo.jpg