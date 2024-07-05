StockGro Teams Up with Dubai Financial Market, Eyes UAE Debut with Enhanced Market Data Access

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To boost financial literacy in the UAE, StockGro, India's largest stock market experiential learning platform, has partnered with Dubai Financial Market (DFM) to integrate a live data feed. This collaboration aims to enhance retail investor participation by fostering stock market literacy across the region.

StockGro's community-based learning platform features over 100 licensed financial experts educating millennials about the financial markets. With DFM's live data feed implemented on StockGro's risk-free education platform, the partnership aims to propagate financial awareness in the UAE region.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of StockGro, commented on the expansion, saying, "Launching in UAE marks a significant milestone in our journey to make financial education accessible globally. With DFM's support, we are excited to empower lakhs of UAE-based investors to become financially free."

StockGro is India's premier experiential social learning platform for trading and investments. With over 35 million users nationwide, StockGro is the trusted destination for individuals seeking to learn and master the art of trading and investments. StockGro has successfully empowered financial enthusiasts across 1000+ prestigious educational institutions, offering a unique and immersive learning experience.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) is the UAE's premier stock exchange, facilitating financial growth for investors and market participants by offering innovative products in an efficient, transparent and liquid environment. Dubai Financial Market (DFM) was established as a public institution with independent corporate bodies. DFM operates as a secondary market for the trading of securities issued by public shareholding companies, bonds issued by the Federal Government or any of the local Governments and public institutions in the country, units of investment funds and any other financial instruments, local or foreign, which are accepted by the market.

The DFM commenced operations on March 26, 2000, and became the 1st Islamic Shari'a-compliant exchange globally since 2007. Following its IPO in November 2006, when DFM offered 1.6 billion shares, representing 20% of its paid-up capital of AED 8 billion, DFM became a public joint stock company, and its shares were listed on 7 March 2007 with the trading symbol (DFM). Following the IPO, the Government of Dubai retained the remaining 80% of DFM Company through Borse Dubai Limited. www.dfm.ae