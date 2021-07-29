STL delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure

The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network's edge). Given this, telos are increasingly embracing cloud-native solutions.By partnering with Microsoft, STL expects to provide them access to a cloud-native and comprehensive app development ecosystem, flexible modular microservices and a hybrid cloud management system. STL is now an independent software vendor (ISV) partner of Microsoft.

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, "Bringing the power of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge closer to the rapidly evolving needs of the telecommunications industry is helping future-proof organisations streamline their operations and create new business or service models. Powered by Microsoft Azure, STL's platform gives telcos the agility they need to build next-gen applications. STL's digital BSS portfolio is engineered for innovation at scale and speed. We are confident that STL will help customers build secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions and create intelligent applications."

Commenting on the collaboration, Saikat Mitra, Chief Operating Officer, STL Network Software, said,"STL believes in accelerated creation and monetisation of smart and secure cloud-native innovations. In our endeavor to provide customers with the right cloud leverage, we have been taking Cloud-Native and Edge use cases to the industry relentlessly. By partnering with Microsoft, we will add Microsoft Azure's capabilities to our portfolio in order to actualize our customers' vision."

About STL:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides end-to-end, 5G-ready solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration. Read more , Contact us .

