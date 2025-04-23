StickIt Technologies Inc. Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StickIt Technologies Inc. (the" Company "or "StickIt") (CSE: STKT), an Israeli Canadian technology company, announces reports financial results and key business achievements for the year ended December 31, 2024. These results are presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), available on SEDAR. In addition, the company announced today that Ms. Orit Berger has resigned from its Board of Directors (the "Board") for personal reasons, effective immediately.

StickIt is a technology company that invented and manufactures innovative products ("devices") that can contain varying quantities of Catabolites or Vitamins for recreational and medical users. Its operating model is to establish joint ventures/licensees ("partners") in countries around the world that will establish a production facility in which they will add the cannabinoid content to the "sticks" and "straws" produced and supplied by StickIt. The Company's precise dosing options cater to a wide range of effects, including painkilling, energizing, focus, sleep improvement, etc., and can be tailored to meet local preferences and regulations. StickIt Technologies serves customers worldwide.

Eli Ben Haroosh, CEO

E: info@stickit-labs.com

Sophie Galper, CFO

E: sophie@stickit-labs.com

Website: www.stickit-labs.com

Facebook: @Stickit

Twitter "X": @STICKIT74776509

LinkedIn: @Stickit-labs

