Steve Lister joins HH Global as Sustainability Director - Global Brands and Retailers as part of further investment in ESG

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce that Steve Lister is joining HH Global in the role of Sustainability Director - Global Brands and Retailers. In this newly created role, Steve will report to Kevin Dunckley (Chief Sustainability Officer) and will focus on launching and delivering our Sustainability Consultancy Services to clients. This addition to our growing sustainability and ESG team demonstrates our ongoing commitment to and investment in this core part of our proposition and will further develop our market-leading Innovation with Purpose sustainability program.

Steve has been hugely passionate about his focus on sustainability for the last 15 years and brings a wealth of experience in delivering sustainable solutions on diverse projects for brands including Unilever, Heineken, Coca-Cola and Nike.

Most recently, Steve has been Head of Sustainability for POPAI UK & Ireland and has also been running an independent sustainability consultancy. He has been on the judging panel for many of the Shop! Global Awards, so brings a truly global, market-wide perspective to this role.

Speaking about the appointment Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global, said, "We are extremely happy to have Steve on board, and I would like to offer him a very warm welcome to HH Global. With Steve's background and knowledge, we are excited about how he can help us further expand our sustainability and ESG program in support of our world-class client base and extensive supply chain. Steve's reputation in the market goes before him and this appointment further underscores our focus and investment in this critical area."

