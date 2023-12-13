Sterile Medical Packaging Market worth $94.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sterile Medical Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & paperboard, Glass), Type (Thermoform trays, Sterile bottles & containers, Pre-fillable inhalers), Sterilization Method, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 57.5 billion in 2023 to USD 94.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The demand for sterile medical packaging is propelled by advancements in packaging materials and technologies, such as the development of barrier films and aseptic packaging solutions, contribute to the market's growth. The ongoing trend of single-use medical devices and the global focus on improving healthcare infrastructure further drive the demand for sterile medical packaging solutions, fostering innovation and market expansion.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterile Medical Packaging Market"

454 – Tables

56 – Figures

342 – Pages

By Material, Plastic is expected to be largest material segment during the forecast period

Plastic materials dominate the sterile medical packaging market, holding the largest share, primarily due to their unparalleled versatility, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability to diverse packaging needs. Plastics offer a wide range of options, from traditional polymers to advanced, specialized formulations designed for sterile applications. Their ability to provide an effective barrier against contaminants, coupled with lightweight and durable characteristics, makes them ideal for packaging a variety of medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

By Type, thermoform tray is expected to be largest segment during the forecast period

The trend towards single-use medical devices has propelled the demand for disposable and cost-effective packaging solutions, further boosting the popularity of thermoform trays in the sterile medical packaging market. The adaptability of thermoform trays to various product shapes and sizes, coupled with their enhanced protection and cost-effectiveness, positions them as a preferred choice, contributing to their accelerated growth in the industry.

The chemical sterilization method is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Chemical sterilization is particularly advantageous for heat-sensitive materials that may be compromised by traditional methods like steam sterilization. The method's flexibility in accommodating various packaging formats, including complex and intricate devices, contributes to its widespread adoption. Moreover, the ability to achieve high sterilization efficacy while maintaining material integrity positions chemical sterilization as a crucial solution in the evolving landscape of sterile medical packaging. As regulatory standards evolve and industry demands for efficient, material-friendly sterilization methods increase, chemical sterilization stands out as a rapid and effective option, driving its prominence in the market.

By Application, Pharmaceutical & biological accounts for the largest application during the forecast period.

As advancements in medical research and development lead to a surge in specialized and sensitive pharmaceutical and biological products, the need for reliable and contaminant-free packaging becomes paramount. Sterile medical packaging ensures the integrity and sterility of these delicate substances, safeguarding them from external contaminants and environmental factors. The heightened emphasis on healthcare quality, coupled with the rise in biopharmaceutical innovations, positions pharmaceutical and biological applications at the forefront of the sterile medical packaging market, making it the fastest-growing segment as the industry strives to meet evolving standards and address the unique requirements of these critical sectors.

North America is the largest market during the forecast period.

Stringent regulatory standards and a strong emphasis on infection control contribute to the adoption of sophisticated sterile packaging technologies. The region's proactive approach to incorporating innovative packaging materials and techniques, in response to evolving industry trends and consumer expectations, further propels its growth. As North America continues to witness technological advancements in the healthcare sector and an increasing focus on patient safety, the demand for sterile medical packaging solutions is on the rise, making it the fastest-growing market in the global landscape.

Key Players

The leading players in the sterile medical packaging market are Amcor plc (Switzerland), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), and Sonoco Products Company (US).

