Sterile Filtration Market Worth $7.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Sterile Filtration Market by Product (Cartridge, Capsule, Syringe), Application (Fill Finish Process, Bioburden Reduction), Membrane (Nylon, PTFE, PES, PVDF), Pore Size (0.2 Microns), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, F&B) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Sterile Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters, the growing demand for pure water in the end-user market, increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and rising focus on the development of large biopharmaceutical drugs.

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the Sterile Filtration Market, by product, in 2018

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, membranes, syringe filters, bottle-top & table-top filtration systems, and accessories. The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest market share. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of different types of cartridge filters for larger processes requiring more filtration area and/or lower unit operating cost and high flow rates & high throughput.

Based on membrane type, the global market is divided into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CE), and other membrane filters. The PES segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. PES membrane filters are hydrophilic, have low protein-binding properties, and are stable in alkaline pH. These membranes are ideal for the filtration of both strong bases & acids and minimize the risk of active ingredients being adsorbed during the filtration process. These advantages majorly support the growth of the PES segment.

Fill-finish process accounted for the largest share of the application segment in 2018

Based on application, the Sterile Filtration Market is segmented into fill-finish processes, buffer filtration & cell culture media preparation, bioburden reduction, water purification, and air filtration. The fill-finish processes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The fill-finish process is the final operation in the manufacturing of sterile products and demands the highest level of quality and reliability. This, in turn, drives the demand for sterile filters, as it is the most critical filtration step to ensure product sterility and safety.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Sterile Filtration Market in 2018

The large share of North America in this market is attributed to factors such as the strong presence of sterile filter product manufacturers in the region, the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics production.

The major companies in the Global Sterile Filtration Market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), 3M (US), and Parker Hannifin Corp (US).

