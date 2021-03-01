Stericycle CEO Cindy Miller Joins More Than 1,600 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

By signing the pledge, Stericycle is committing to take action to cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Stericycle promises to actively foster a culture where all ideas are welcomed, different experiences and perspectives are respected, and employees feel comfortable and empowered to have discussions about multifaceted societal issues.

"Promoting diversity, inclusion and equity isn't just a goal at Stericycle, it's our responsibility," said Cindy Miller, CEO at Stericycle. "Over the years, we have made progress in these important areas, but we also recognize we have more work to do to advance our organization. I look forward to contributing to and learning from meaningful actions other companies are taking to create equitable opportunities for people of all backgrounds."

Stericycle has implemented several measures to promote diversity, equity and inclusion across the company, including prioritizing the recruitment and development of top talent from diverse backgrounds and experiences, fostering employee resource groups made up of diverse populations that are regularly consulted for perspective, and conducting frequent employee training and communication. Stericycle has also developed strategic partnerships with diverse community stakeholders, including Equality Illinois, Ability Beyond Disability, and Hispanic Alliance for Career Advancement (HACE). In 2019, Stericycle was recognized by the Women's Forum of New York for its commitment to advancing gender parity in the boardroom.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 U.S. States, and millions of employees globally.

