Stephen Kelly Joins Board of Kimble Applications

Kimble, a high growth UK tech company, appoints former FTSE 100 and Nasdaq CEO as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kimble Applications , the global leader in professional services automation software (PSA), announces that Stephen Kelly will be joining its board as a Non-Executive Director. The appointment of such an influential and successful industry figure to Kimble's board is yet another significant statement of the company's ambition to extend global leadership in PSA.

Stephen, the former CEO of the FTSE 100's only technology companies, Sage and Micro Focus, is one of the world's most respected tech leaders. He has driven global growth as CEO at Sage, MicroFocus and Chordiant (Nasdaq). During his tenure at Sage, Stephen led the transformation to take Sage from a standing start to a global Top 12 cloud subscription vendor by revenues (ARR) – with their market value doubling. Under Stephen's transformational leadership at Micro Focus, revenues tripled in three years and the market value increased by more than six-fold.

Previously, Stephen was based in California as CEO of high growth, Nasdaq listed, enterprise software company Chordiant. During Stephen's public company stewardship, the overall market value of the combined companies increased by over £5bn. In addition, Stephen has served as Chief Operating Officer of the UK government. In this post, his responsibility included technology and digitising public services leading with GOV.uk. He spent his early career at Oracle as part of the European management team.

Stephen joins Kimble Applications at an exciting time, as the company expands further into the enterprise market and increases its global footprint. Last year, Kimble secured investment from Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology-focused investment firm and significantly ramped up international expansion with over 50% of new customers added in the USA – opening offices in San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta and moving into new headquarters in Boston and London. Kimble was also named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies on the prestigious Sunday Times Tech Track 100 list for the second year running, and expanded its European team, hiring leaders in both the Central Europe and Benelux areas, reinforcing its growing success.

Stephen said: "My focus is helping some of the UK's most promising growth companies achieve their full potential on the global stage. I worked with Kimble's CEO Sean Hoban as a business advisor and angel investor in the early days of Kimble's spectacular growth. I am excited to renew our relationship and share my experiences to help Kimble in its next stage of growth and market leadership."

Kimble co-founder and CEO Sean Hoban said: "It is an honour and privilege to have Stephen joining our board. Few have achieved more in the technology industry or have Stephen's experience managing large, multinational software businesses while consistently delivering growth and market leadership. Stephen is joining at an exciting time because his experience will help Kimble with our goals of international expansion and accelerating growth in the USA. We have the medium-term ambition to grow to over 500 enterprise customer advocates. Stephen brings experience in building strong, winning cultures, aligning colleague engagement with an obsession for customer success. His experience, oversight and guidance is exactly what Kimble needs as we solidify our position as the thought and marker leader in the PSA space."

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software and hi-tech such as NTT Data, TCS, Sage and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built on the Salesforce platform and integrated seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.

