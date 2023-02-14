Step Conference 2023 to launch new Earth Track at 11th Edition

Earth Track is powered by C3 and offers an opportunity to celebrate the Year of Sustainability in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step Conference 2023, the leading technology festival for emerging markets, is introducing the Earth Track for the first time this year, powered by C3 - Companies Creating Change. The conference will bring together more than 400 global startups, hundreds of global investors and more than 8,000 attendees on 22-23 February and is presented by Dubai Internet City, a leading technology hub and a member of TECOM Group PJSC.

Step Conference presented by Dubai internet City

In line with the announcement of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that 2023 will be the 'Year of Sustainability' in the UAE, Step is launching a new strategic forum, the 'Earth Track'. Discussions in the Earth Track will focus on financing a net-zero future, the realities of a circular economy, edtech, health-tech and web3, amongst others.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President – Commercial, TECOM Group, said: "A sustainable future is digitally driven. As digital transformation touches all industries, the tech sector must lead the change for innovative solutions to pressing environmental problems. With the Earth Track, Step is leveraging its platform to start a conversation that involves innovators, policymakers, investors, and corporate decision-makers. We are delighted to support Step since this new chapter aligns with Dubai Internet City's values of collaboration and innovation for the greater good. Not only do we hope to see impactful partnerships and insights come from this year's conference, but we also believe it demonstrates how the UAE champions sustainability and carbon neutrality."

"We are excited to be introducing the Earth Track at Step, bringing together some of the region's most innovative start-up founders, experts, and investors to put impact and sustainability at the centre stage of the entrepreneurship and investing scene," said C3 founder Medea Nocentini.

"The event will also mark C3's 10th anniversary and give us a platform to announce C3's new vision for the next decade," she added.

"This year, Step is tackling the impact of sustainable technology. This forum will deal with key environmental and sustainability issues and its impact on people, technology, and businesses. This will form a platform for experts, researchers, and industry leaders to share knowledge and insights on how to address the challenges facing our planet, promote sustainable solutions, and lead the conversation with entrepreneurs and investors on these important topics. With the UAE hosting COP28 in November, the President's announcement of the Year of Sustainability, coupled with the UAE Vision 2030 and its plans to reach net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, the UAE and its neighbouring GCC countries and the wider Arab region are playing a front and centre role in the global climate action agenda," said Ray Dargham, CEO of Step.

Other tracks include topics such as 'Backlash of IPOs and exits', 'Failing at branded content', and 'Is the MENA region prepared to foster climate tech innovation?'. Global tech leaders including Sequoia´s G.V. Ravishankar, Silicon Valley Bank's Priya Rajan, and Laila Bin Hareb, founder of Alive Holistic, are included in this year's line-up of inspirational speakers.

Dubai Internet City, one of the leading tech-hubs in the region, is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Science Park, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Internet City

Dubai Internet City, member of TECOM Group PJSC, is the largest technology hub in the MENA region. Home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs, Dubai Internet City is the cornerstone of UAE's economic diversification and digital transformation strategy for 20+ years. Founded in 1999, TECOM Group is an owner, manager and operator of 10 strategic, sector-focused business districts across Dubai and a major contributor to the rapid growth of Dubai's knowledge and innovation-based economy.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai's status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses and land – to over 7,800 customers and more than 100,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts' community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, "axs", which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry-specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the 'GoFreelance' package serves approximately 2,400 freelance talents.

About C3 – Companies Creating Change

At C3, we're powering aspiring change-makers by accelerating their social and environmental impact. Over the past decade, our network of over 4,000 experts, trainers and 150+ venture capital firms has helped a fantastic community of 2,500 startups reach new heights! We've been recognised with several international awards, a UN Sustainable Development Goals Pioneer Award, Social Enterprise Mark from Social Enterprise Mark CIC — the only global certification authority for social enterprises — two Global Sustainability Awards AND were named overall winner across all categories.

To learn more, visit: wegrowwithc3.com

About Step

Step is a new media company with a suite of virtual and in-person events, podcasts, and newsletters for the tech savvy cross-generational audience in MENA and emerging markets. Step is most known for hosting the largest tech and startup conference in Dubai and MENA.

Step has a decade of expertise and network building in MENA's tech and digital ecosystem.

Hosted more than 200 events and programs in the areas of tech, startups, and digital.

Step's landmark conference in Dubai attracts over 8,000 global attendees.

attracts over 8,000 global attendees. More than 2,000 startups from MENA and beyond have participated in a Step event or program in the last 10 years.

Many startups have launched at Step, made connections which led to follow-on meetings to pitch for investment, and graduated from the startup programs to become thought leaders in their space.

Over 10,000 facilitated connections through Step's investor meeting and mentorship programs

