Stena RoRo takes delivery of RoRo ship Giuseppe Lucchesi

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has expanded its fleet with the purchase of the RoRo ship Giuseppe Lucchesi. The ship will be renamed the Stena Shipper and fly the Danish flag. In connection with the transaction, Stena RoRo is taking over a contract with the Tunisian shipping company Cotunav for service on the Rades - Marseille route. The seller is CIN (Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione S.p.A), a company in the Moby Lines S.p.A group of companies.

The Stena Shipper was built in 2012 at the Danish shipyard Odense Yard.

"This acquisition is part of our continuing expansion of our fleet, broadening our offering and strengthening our position in the market," says Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo. "The Stena Shipper is the last ship in a long series of sister ships built at the Danish Odense shipyard and has a large cargo capacity, which combined with a low fuel consumption, provides good environmental characteristics."

Stena Shipper, basic specifications:

Length: 193 m

Draught: 7 m

Beam: 26 m

Capacity: 3,663 length meters, distributed on 4 decks

Speed: 21 knots

For more information, please contact

Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB

Tel: +46 31 85 51 54; +46 704 85 51 54

Email: per.westling@stena.com

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in using its technical expertise for the design and production of new vessels and the conversion and technical operation of existing vessels in order to deliver tailor-made transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.

www.stenaroro.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/r/stena-roro-takes-delivery-of-roro-ship-giuseppe-lucchesi,c4093807

The following files are available for download: