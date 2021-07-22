Stena RoRo has placed orders for the construction of new E-Flexer ships numbered 11 and 12

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stena RoRo has ordered two new ships from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). These are the 11th and 12th Stena E-Flexer vessels in the RoPax class developed by Stena RoRo and delivery is slated for 2024 and 2025. At the same time, long-term charter contracts have been signed with the French ferry company Brittany Ferries. The ships will operate between Portsmouth in the UK and Quistreham (Caen) and St. Malo in France, respectively, two of Brittany Ferries' primary routes.



The two ships, together with three previously ordered E-Flexer class vessels, will renew and modernize Brittany Ferries' current fleet of cargo and passenger ships. The first ferry, the Galicia, was delivered in the autumn of 2020. The second will be delivered in November 2021 and the third in 2023. The two new ferries have a capacity of 2,377 and

2,517 lane meters, respectively, and both carry up to 1,400 persons onboard.



The four most recently ordered ferries are equipped for LNG operation, entailing that they can run on LNG, biogas or other new fuels such as ammonia. In addition, the ships now ordered will also be equipped with a large battery hybrid package for energy consumption of 10 MWh for propulsion and maneuvering in port. They will also be equipped with an 8 MW electric shore connection for charging the batteries which entails an environmentally friendly stay in port. The large battery capacity enables speeds up to 17.5 knots on battery power alone.



"The advanced and future-proof propulsion system developed for these vessels means that they can be operated with several different types of fuel," says Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo AB. "This makes them well prepared for the new fuels not yet commercially available, but that will need to be developed and used in the future."



"We are pleased to confirm our two new orders for E-Flexer vessels, which have each proven to be adaptable not only to our specific customer- and market-related needs, but also enable us to take a significant step forward in terms of our strong commitment to sustainability," says Christophe Mathieu , CEO for Brittany Ferries.



About Stena E-Flexer

Stena's E-Flexer class has been developed with a basic concept but is flexible and adapted to customer needs, both commercially and technically. The concept combines cargo and passenger capabilities, and the vessels are substantially larger than today's standard ferries. The Stena E-Flexer class is at the forefront in terms of sustainability and sets a new standard for emissions, costs and energy efficiency, as well as performance.



About E-Flexer No. 11

Length: 194.7 m

Draught: 6.5 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 2,377 lane meters, of which 176 lane meters are intended for passenger cars, 1,400 persons on board.



About E-Flexer No. 12

Length: 194.7 m

Draught: 6.5 m

Beam: 27.8

Capacity: 2,517 lane meters, of which 1388 lane meters are intended for passenger cars, 1,400 persons on board.



Specification of Stena E-Flexer orders with CMI Jinling (Weihai), China:

Stena Line (in service between Holyhead and Dublin in early 2020) Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2020) Brittany Ferries (long-term charter agreement for service between the United Kingdom and Spain ) Stena Line (in service between Belfast and Liverpool in 2021) DFDS (long-term charter agreement for service between Dover and Calais, delivery 2021) Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery November 2021 ) Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022) Stena Line (extended version, delivery 2022) Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2023) Marine Atlantic with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2024) Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2024) Brittany Ferries with LNG operation (long-term charter agreement, delivery 2025)

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. www.stenaroro.com



Brittany Ferries is a French ferry and holiday operator, based in Roscoff, France. Founded by a Breton-based farming cooperative, the original aim was to export market garden produce to the United Kingdom. The first voyage took place on the day after the UK joined the forerunner to the EU, 2 January 1972, leaving Roscoff for Plymouth carrying a cargo of artichokes and cauliflowers. The company expanded rapidly, adding ships and routes when it became clear that the biggest export market was British tourists eager to explore Brittany and later Normandy. Today the company serves 14 routes connecting France, the UK, Spain and Ireland. In a non-Covid year, it carries around 2.5 million passengers and around 205,000 units of freight with a turnover of 450 million Euros. It is still largely owned by French farmers, supported by the regions of Brittany and Normandy, and is proud to be the largest employer of seafarers in France. www.brittanyferries.com

