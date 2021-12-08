STEM Toys Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 9.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global STEM toys market report.

The STEM toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Insights:

The analysis of the market forecasts that the industry will witness 1.5 times growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of high-end construction and engineering, circuits and electricity, DIY projects, robotics & coding, AI, and sensor-based interactive toys are increasing the 12+ years age group segment's market growth. The science segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 44% during the forecast period. Europe and North America are likely to grow at impressive growth rates. Like board games, engineering toys are used for the development of strategic and building skills among teenagers and are expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7%. The concept of toy subscription features from Amazon has been a gamechanger in online distribution models. Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, JD.com, and Alibaba are online retailers. North America was the largest STEM toys market with a share of contributed over 33% in 2019. Factors such as a high spending power among millennials, inclination toward interactive electronic games, and high urbanization drive the growth of the educational toys market in North America .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by age group, category, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors and 22 other vendors

STEM Toys Market – Segmentation

STEM Toys Market by Age Group

0–3 years

3–8 years

8–12 years

12+ years

STEM Toys Market by Categories

Science

Technology

Engineering

Mathematics

STEM Toys Market by Distribution

Online

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



Departmental Stores



Specialty Stores



Others

STEM Toys Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Thailand



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the STEM Toys market during the forecast period:

Sustainable and Eco-friendly Stem Toys

Need for Motor Skills and Cognitive Development

Demand for Robotic Toys

STEM Toys Market – Vendor Landscape

LEGO, Hasbro, and Mattel are enjoying a strong position in the global science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market. However, the market still consists of small yet key vendors such as Ravensburger, Spin Master, Learning Resources, Sphero, and Melissa & Doug. With a sufficient number of vendors across all regions, the consumer's choice has been elaborated, making the competition more intense. The STEM toy market can be more versatile in nature, keeping pace with the latest market trends, and the competition is highly crucial for market success. Smaller vendors tend to reduce their games' prices, forcing established vendors to slash their retail prices or suffer losses. The expansion of competition across regions further leads to shorter life cycles of products in the market. The emergence of more and more vendors has led to the frequent introduction of new products.

Prominent Vendors

LEGO

Mattel

Hasbro

Learning Resources

Melissa & Doug

Other Prominent Vendors

Spin Master

K'NEX

Ravensburger

Goliath

VTech Electronics

LeapFrog Enterprises

ThinkFun

com

WowWee Group Limited

ELENCO ELECTRONICS

net

Digital Dream Labs

Sphero

Johnco

Smartivity

Magna-Tiles

OWI

Thames & Kosmos

SmartLab

Klutz

