Stem Cell Manufacturing Market worth $21.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the stem cell manufacturing industry is poised to experience unprecedented growth and innovation, revolutionizing healthcare and regenerative medicine. Rapid advancements in biotechnology, automation, and personalized medicine will play pivotal roles in transforming stem cell production and application. The advent of cutting-edge techniques, like induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and gene editing technologies, will enable the creation of patient-specific stem cell lines, revolutionizing transplantation and reducing the risk of immune rejection. Automated bioreactors and 3D bioprinting will streamline the manufacturing process, ensuring scalability and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, stringent regulatory frameworks will be established to ensure the safety and efficacy of stem cell therapies, fostering public confidence and encouraging investment in this burgeoning industry. As a result, the near future holds great promise for the widespread availability of personalized and curative stem cell treatments, transforming the landscape of medicine and offering new hope for patients with previously incurable diseases and injuries.

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.7 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $21.8 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are increasing funding of stem cell research and increasing demand for stem cell-based therapies are boosting the growth of the market. However, ethical concerns and high costs of research and manufacturing can hamper the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70743403

Browse in-depth TOC on "Stem Cell Manufacturing Market"

304 - Tables

43 - Figures

283 - Pages

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $21.8 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Government initiatives to boost the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries Key Market Drivers Growing venture capital investment in stem cell research

Consumables products accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market.

Among the products, the stem cell manufacturing market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and stem cell lines. In 2023, the consumables products segment accounted for the largest share of the stem cell manufacturing market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to increasing research of stem cell-based therapies, and increasing purchase and demand of consumables are expected to form the fastest growth segment in the stem cell manufacturing market.

The cell & tissue banking applications segment is the fastest-growing segment of the stem cell manufacturing market.

In 2023, the cell & tissue banking applications segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the application segment of the stem cell manufacturing market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the potential development of advanced storage methodologies. The market is also driven by increasing public demand for cord blood stem cell banking and rising awareness regarding the advantages of stem cell preservation.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the stem cell manufacturing market.

The Asia Pacific stem cell manufacturing market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of stem cell transplants and a large number of pipeline products. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increased focus on personalized medicine, driving the demand for stem cell-based therapies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70743403

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing venture capital investment in stem cell research

Restraints:

Significant operational costs associated with stem cell manufacturing and banking

Opportunities:

Government initiatives to boost the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

Challenges:

Technical limitations associated with manufacturing scale-up

Key Market Players:

The market for stem cell manufacturing is highly fragmented, with key players strategizing to capture a majority of the market. Prominent players in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Corning Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Takara Bio Group (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), StemCell Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec GmBH (Germany), PromoCell (Germany), Anterogen Co. Ltd. (South Korea), CellGenix GmBH (India), Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Israel), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US), Vericel Corporation (US), and American Cryostem Corporation (US).

Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Omisirge (omidubicel), a substantially modified allogeneic (donor) cord blood-based cell therapy to quicken the recovery of neutrophils (a subset of white blood cells) in the body and reduce the risk of infection. Developments like this are increasing the demand for stem cell therapies and culture media.

, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Omisirge (omidubicel), a substantially modified allogeneic (donor) cord blood-based cell therapy to quicken the recovery of neutrophils (a subset of white blood cells) in the body and reduce the risk of infection. Developments like this are increasing the demand for stem cell therapies and culture media. In October 2022 , Froilabo ( France ) announced the launch of a new range of fully automated lab-scale bioreactors. The bioreactor offers a great range of application possibilities suited to academia, research, process development and optimization, scale-up, and production.

, Froilabo ( ) announced the launch of a new range of fully automated lab-scale bioreactors. The bioreactor offers a great range of application possibilities suited to academia, research, process development and optimization, scale-up, and production. In January 2023 , the life science group Sartorius extended a strategic collaboration partnership agreement with RoosterBio Inc. (RoosterBio) to address purification challenges and establish scalable downstream manufacturing processes for exosome-based therapies.

, the life science group Sartorius extended a strategic collaboration partnership agreement with RoosterBio Inc. (RoosterBio) to address purification challenges and establish scalable downstream manufacturing processes for exosome-based therapies. In November 2021 , GenScript announced today that it had launched the GenWand Double-Stranded DNA (dsDNA) Service for the manufacture of STEM CELL MANUFACTURING knock-in homology-directed repair (HDR) templates in T cell engineering.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=70743403

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Advantages:

Regenerative Medicine Advancements: Stem cell manufacturing enables the development of regenerative therapies that harness the body's own healing capabilities. These therapies have the potential to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions, such as cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and musculoskeletal injuries, offering new hope to patients who have limited treatment options.

Personalized Medicine: With advancements in stem cell manufacturing, it becomes feasible to create patient-specific stem cell lines through induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and gene editing technologies. This personalized approach reduces the risk of immune rejection, increases treatment efficacy, and allows for tailored therapies designed to address each patient's unique needs.

Scalability and Standardization: Automated bioreactors and 3D bioprinting techniques enable the mass production of stem cells with consistent quality, minimizing batch-to-batch variations. This scalability and standardization enhance the efficiency of stem cell manufacturing processes, making these therapies more accessible and cost-effective for a broader patient population.

Reduced Reliance on Donor Cells: Traditional stem cell therapies often require donor cells, which can be scarce and challenging to match. With stem cell manufacturing, the need for donor cells can be significantly reduced, circumventing issues of availability and compatibility, and making treatments more readily available.

Enhanced Safety and Quality Control: Strict regulatory frameworks in the stem cell manufacturing industry ensure that therapies meet rigorous safety and quality standards. Stringent testing and monitoring processes minimize the risk of contamination and adverse effects, fostering public confidence in these innovative treatments.

Economic Growth and Job Creation: The rapid growth of the stem cell manufacturing industry creates new economic opportunities and jobs across various sectors, including research, development, manufacturing, and healthcare, contributing to overall economic growth and advancement.

Long-term Health Benefits: Stem cell therapies have the potential to provide long-term or even curative effects for certain diseases, reducing the need for ongoing treatments and improving patients' quality of life.

Overall, the stem cell manufacturing market's advantages offer a promising future for regenerative medicine, personalized therapies, and improved patient outcomes, holding the potential to transform healthcare as we know it.

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Single Use Bioreactors Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Biobanking Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Stem Cell Therapy Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Exosome Research Products Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/stem-cell-manufacturing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/stem-cell-manufacturing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets