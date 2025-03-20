Stellar Tech expands its presence in Europe with acquisition of German platform IROIN®, reinforcing its position as a leading influencer marketing platform

BRUSSELS, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Tech, leader in influencer marketing technology, excitedly announces the acquisition of IROIN®, the leading influencer marketing platform in Germany. This strategic move will enhance Stellar's product offerings and accelerate its expansion in the DACH region and across Europe. As the company's 2nd acquisition in less than a year – following the purchase of Influo (now Creatorz) in June 2024 –, this reinforces the company's commitment to growth and innovation, solidifying its position as a key player in the European influencer marketing landscape.

IROIN® is a recognized, leading player in influencer marketing, offering advanced solutions for hundreds of agencies and brands to manage influencer relationships and track campaign performance. With a strong presence in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, IROIN® has empowered notable companies like Spotify, Porsche and Service Plan to run impactful influencer campaigns. Known for its intuitive interface, robust analytics capabilities, and commitment to fostering authentic brand-creator relationships, IROIN® has built a reputation for excellence in the DACH region.

Founded by Cathy Pill and Sarah Levin Weinberg, Stellar Tech is a trusted name in influencer marketing, providing advanced, AI-driven tools such as the Stellar platform that helps marketers in 30 countries to optimize their influencer marketing campaigns. Renowned for its unparalleled performance and ROI analytics, Stellar delivers exceptional actionable insights, setting the industry standard for innovation. Headquartered in Brussels and Paris, the company has a strong presence in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and the UK notably, and serves prominent clients such as Disney, Nintendo, Dyson, Air France and Ketchum.

Integrating IROIN®'s innovative technology into Stellar Tech's portfolio will enhance the company's ability to offer scalable, effective influencer marketing solutions to clients across Europe.

"We are excited to welcome IROIN® into the Stellar family," said Cathy Pill, CEO of Stellar Tech. "IROIN®'s team has built an incredible platform that complements our existing solutions beautifully, so this acquisition is a critical step in our ambitious plan to become the undisputed European leader in influencer marketing technology," she adds. "We're not just expanding geographically – we're bringing together the best minds and technologies across the continent to build a product that outperforms anything else on the market. Our mission: to create the most powerful, intuitive, comprehensive influencer marketing platform in Europe, and with the IROIN® team joining us, we're well on our way to achieving that goal."

New chapter, new leaders



The company's leadership will transition to Stellar Tech. Mathis Betz, former IROIN® CEO, will serve as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), while André Kilz, former CTO, will become Chief Product Officer (CPO). Their expertise and vision for the future of influencer marketing will be instrumental as the company continues to grow and enhance its product offerings. Both teams share an aligned vision for the future of influencer technology, with an increasing focus on AI to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation in the industry.

"Joining forces with Stellar Tech represents an exciting new chapter for IROIN®," said Mathis Betz, former IROIN® CEO and new Stellar Tech CCO. "Our companies share not only a vision for the future of influencer marketing but also a deep commitment to trust, innovation, and excellence. Combining our DACH market expertise with Stellar's broader European presence creates a truly pan-European powerhouse that will deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

While IROIN® and Stellar will remain separate products for now, they will merge over time to create the most robust influencer marketing platform in Europe.

