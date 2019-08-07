Stellar Now Available on eToroX Exchange

- eToroX announces new cryptoasset and multiple fiat pairs

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eToroX, the blockchain subsidiary of global investment platform eToro, today announces that Stellar (XLM) is now available on the eToroX exchange.

As of today, eToroX is making Stellar a base currency for trading pairs on eToroX. It will be tradeable against other cryptoassets and stablecoins. The pairs include USD (XLM-USDEX) GBP (XLM-GBPX), Japanese Yen (XLM-JPYX), Euro (XLM-EURX), and with Bitcoin (BTC-XLM), and Ethereum (ETH-XLM).

"We want to open up the tokenized world for everyone," said Doron Rosenblum, Managing Director of eToroX. "eToroX is bringing crypto and tokenized assets to a wider audience and enabling them to trade with confidence on a secure and regulated platform."

"We believe that blockchain technology has the means to include more people in a new financial world, who might have been previously excluded from it. Stellar shares this ethos, which is why we are excited to be adding it to our exchange and on-chain wallet for people to buy, sell and hold, 24/7."

Stellar is an open source and decentralized payment network protocol with its own currency (XLM), which connects banks, payment systems and people, aiming to provide global access to low-cost financial services for all.

"It's exciting that eToro has added Stellar Lumens as a base currency on the eToroX exchange," said Jed McCaleb, CTO of the Stellar Development Foundation. "We believe eToro is playing an important role in bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and the blockchain world."

As eToroX seeks to open up the world of crypto trading to more people, it plans to announce further trading pairs whereby more crypto base currencies are pegged to fiat counter currencies. In the coming months, eToroX will also look to launch new cryptoassets and stablecoins.

Notes to editors

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. The eToro Group consists of the eToro platform, our multi-asset trading and investment venue, and eToroX, which manages our crypto wallet and exchange.

The eToro platform enables people to invest in the assets they want, from stocks and commodities to cryptoassets. We are a global community of more than ten million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

As technology has evolved, so has our business. In 2018, we created eToroX, our tokenized asset subsidiary. eToroX provides the infrastructure, in the form of a crypto wallet and the forthcoming exchange, that supports our commitment to facilitating the evolution of tokenized assets. We believe that leveraging blockchain technology will enable us to become the first truly global service provider allowing everyone to trade, invest and save.

About eToroX

eToroX is a subsidiary of the eToro Group. The business was formed in 2018 to provide the infrastructure to support eToro Group's commitment to facilitating the evolution of tokenized assets. It provides eToro's newly launched wallet and runs the exchange.

The distributed ledger technology (DLT) provider licence was granted by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to eToroX in December 2018 (licence number FSC1333B). eToroX is incorporated in Gibraltar with company number 116348 and its registered office is at 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar.

Disclaimer:

eToro is regulated in Europe by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in Australia.

eToroX is incorporated in Gibraltar with company number 116348 and its registered office is at 57/63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. Its distributed ledger technology (DLT) provider licence was granted by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission in December 2018 (licence number FSC1333B).

