Stellantis and Pony.ai Partner to Advance Robotaxi Development in Europe

Stellantis and Pony.ai will jointly develop and test SAE Level 4 (hands-off, eyes-off) autonomous vehicles, integrating Stellantis' AV-Ready Platform with Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology.

Initial focus on battery-electric medium size vans, ideal for robotaxi applications.

Partnership will leverage Stellantis' position as Europe's leading manufacturer of LCVs through its Pro One commercial vehicle business unit.

Real-world testing will begin in Luxembourg, paving the way for scalable, safe and competitive autonomous mobility solutions across Europe.

AMSTERDAM and LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis and Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of robotaxi solutions in Europe.

The collaboration, through Pony.ai's European division headquartered in Luxembourg, will integrate Pony.ai's advanced autonomous driving software with Stellantis' medium-size van (K0) AV-Ready Platform - BEV version, to deliver safe, scalable and efficient urban mobility solutions.

The companies plan to begin deploying test vehicles based on the Peugeot e-Traveller model in Luxembourg in the coming months, followed by a gradual rollout across European cities starting in 2026. The real-world testing will focus on validating safety, performance, and regulatory readiness.

The initial focus of the partnership will be on light commercial vehicles (LCVs) – a segment where Stellantis, through Pro One, holds a leading position in Europe.

Stellantis' broad LCV portfolio enables seamless scaling solutions tailored to Europe's diverse mobility landscape. Their size, flexibility, total cost of ownership and efficiency make them ideal for different applications, from compact robotaxis to multi-passenger vans accommodating up to eight people.

"Driverless vehicles have the potential to transform the way people move in our cities, offering safer and more affordable options for communities," said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer. "To bring this vision to life, we've built Stellantis' AV-Ready Platforms and are partnering with the best players in the industry. Pony.ai stands out for their technical expertise and collaborative approach."

"We are delighted to partner with Stellantis to bring our autonomous mobility technology to Europe," said Dr. James Peng, Pony.ai Founder and CEO. "Their strong European presence and portfolio of iconic brands make them the ideal partner to help accelerate our growth in this key market."

Stellantis' AV-Ready Platform is an advanced platform upgraded to support SAE Level 4 capabilities through technology updates, adding key enablers such as system redundancies and advanced sensor suites compatibility to integrate an autonomous driving software stack. This ensures compliance with the highest safety and reliability standards for hands-off, eyes-off operation.

While centered on LCVs, the collaboration lays the groundwork for broader applications, potentially involving autonomous mobility services for both goods and people.

