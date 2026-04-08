Stellanor expands to 11 facilities with acquisition of AI-ready data center from Imagination Technologies

Strategic sale-and-service-back agreement adds purpose-built facility supporting GPU and AI chip design workloads

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellanor, the UK's fastest-growing urban data center company backed by DWS, today announced the acquisition of a purpose-built data center in Hemel Hempstead from Imagination Technologies, a global leader in GPU and AI chip design. Under the sale-and-service-back arrangement, Imagination continues operating from the facility as a fully managed Stellanor client.

The acquisition brings Stellanor to 11 facilities across the UK with 39 MVA of secured grid capacity, demonstrating rapid expansion from two to eleven facilities in six months.

Imagination Technologies' data center in Hemel Hempstead, UK, acquired by Stellanor.

"This acquisition demonstrates the quality of infrastructure and tenants we're attracting," said Michael Tobin, Chairman of Stellanor. "Imagination Technologies is exactly the type of blue-chip technology company we serve - organizations with demanding infrastructure requirements that need urban proximity and institutional-grade capability. Their decision to continue operating from this facility as a Stellanor client validates our strategy: combining investment in facility improvement with operational excellence. We're building a differentiated platform in the UK market with the scale and capability to deliver AI-ready infrastructure around the corner from our clients' operations."

"As a global semiconductor IP company, our focus is on delivering high-performance, power-efficient GPU and AI technologies that enable our partners to build next-generation products," said Markus Mosen, Chief Executive Officer of Imagination Technologies. "Maintaining operational resilience across our infrastructure is critical to supporting continuous innovation. Our partnership with Stellanor strengthens this foundation, ensuring we have the robust, scalable environments needed to support our teams while enabling us to remain agile and focused on advancing our core technologies."

Following its September 2025 launch with two London facilities, Stellanor is completing a second major acquisition: Redcentric's eight UK data centers, expected to close in the coming months.

About Stellanor Datacenters

Stellanor is the UK's fastest-growing urban data center company, backed by DWS Group. We deliver AI-ready enterprise in urban centers, powered through renewable energy. Digital business thrives on relationships. Around the corner. Around the clock.

www.stellanordatacenters.com

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination Technologies is a global leader in semiconductor IP for GPUs, CPUs, and AI accelerators. Headquartered in Kings Langley, UK, Imagination's PowerVR GPU technology powers billions of devices worldwide.

www.imaginationtech.com

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