Stegra partners with John Laing and Aquatech for water treatment plant

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stegra is partnering with John Laing and Aquatech to provide sustainable water treatment plant to the world's first large-scale green steel plant.

John Laing is a leading international investor and active manager of core infrastructure assets and Aquatech is a leading provider of zero-liquid discharge water treatment services. Stegra has entered a corporate Private to Private Partnership (PtPP) with these two companies to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a new water treatment facility at Stegra's industrial site in Boden.

The water treatment plant is critical part of the infrastructure required to operate what will be the world's first large-scale green steel plant which is currently being established and where production is planned to start in 2026.

John Laing is making a long-term investment in the facility and led the structuring of a water treatment services agreement. The design and build of the water treatment plant equipment and its operation is undertaken by Aquatech under a 25-year services contract.

The comprehensive solution includes treatments for ultra-pure water, wastewater recycling, zero liquid discharge, compact strip production mill scale, and water for cooling systems, ensuring a holistic water management system for the steel plant. The water treatment plant will supply demineralized water to the electrolyzers used to create green hydrogen and purified water used in system cooling, as well as treating wastewater from the steel mill, returning 99.9% of the process water back to the system.

"This kind of technology has never been more in need to meet net zero targets in countries. We are excited to be part of this facility and continue to identify and invest in core infrastructure assets that contribute to the global energy transition," says Andrew Truscott, CEO, John Laing.

"Technology, transparency, and flexibility are key to effectively solving today's water challenges. Our partnership with Stegra and John Laing delivers impactful value to the green steel facility and establishes a new model for the future of industrial water," says Devesh Sharma, CEO of Aquatech.

"The water treatment processes are a very important part of our plant, which is the integrated plant for hydrogen, iron and steelmaking globally. What we are doing in Boden is pioneering in every aspect, and it would not be possible without partnerships with players like Aquatech", says Henrik Henriksson, CEO Stegra.

For more information, contact: Karin Hallstan, Head of Public and Media press@stegra.com or +46 76 842 81 04

