Stegra confirms new Board Directors

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), Stegra has appointed Aidan de Brunner, Lars Fromm, Annemarie Manger and Emmanuel Rodriguez, as new Directors of the Board.

As communicated on October 20, Aiden de Brunner and Emmanuel Rodriguez were previously nominated to the Board. Lars Fromm and Annemarie Manger have since also been nominated. All appointments have now been confirmed following approval at the EGM.

"The combined and extensive experience of the new board members will be valuable as the work progresses with the establishment of the world's first large-scale green steel plant in Boden. We welcome Aidan de Brunner, Lars Fromm, Annemarie Manger and Emmanuel Rodriguez to the Board," says Shaun Kingsbury, Chairman of Stegra's Board of Directors.

Annemarie Manger is an executive with more than 30 years' experience leading major industrial projects across Europe, including nearly two decades at Fluor, where she managed large-scale engineering, procurement and construction projects, and several years at Tata Steel Netherlands where she led the company's transition to hydrogen-based steel making. She currently serves as Program Director for Aramis CCS, an initiative of EBN, Gasunie, Shell and TotalEnergies, developing one of Europe's largest carbon capture and storage projects in the North Sea. She also serves on the board of GroenvermogenNL which advances green hydrogen and circular value chains in the Netherlands.

Lars Fromm is Partner at Altor and replaces Klas Johansson as Altor's representative as Klas has transitioned into a new role as Senior Advisor at Altor.

Following the EGM, the Board of Directors of Stegra consists of Aidan de Brunner, Pierre Etienne Franc, Lars Fromm, Henrik Henriksson, Shaun Kingsbury (Chairman), Carl-Erik Lagercrantz, Matthew Lim, Annemarie Manger, Harald Mix, and Emmanuel Rodriguez.

