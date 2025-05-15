STEERLife Redefines Potent Drug Development with Clean, Green, Continuous Processing

As a next-gen CRDMO, driving global pharma with continuous, solvent-free tech for potent drug development

BENGALURU, India, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STEERLife, the life sciences division of STEER World, is advancing the development and manufacturing of potent and complex drug products. This initiative marks a significant advancement in a field that has long been considered one of the most challenging areas within pharmaceutical science.

At the core of this advancement is STEERLife's proprietary solvent-free melt fusion technology, a continuous processing system that eliminates the need for harmful organic solvents. Designed to precisely handle high-potency and hard-to-develop molecules, this platform significantly enhances formulation efficiency, safety, and scalability.

As a next-generation Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), STEERLife provides comprehensive development capabilities for complex and potent drugs - including NCEs, hormone therapies, orphan drugs, complex generics (ANDAs) and 505(b)(2) products, assisting global pharma in overcoming development and manufacturing challenges through process-driven innovation.

"Potent drug development demands more than just compliance; it requires control, care, and innovation," said Indu Bhushan, CEO & Director at STEERLife. "Our continuous, solvent-free platform brings all of that together - enabling faster, cleaner and more scalable development for the world's most demanding therapies."

STEERLife has already initiated the development of several key drug products set for market release from 2026 onwards. These include generic versions of ERLEADA® (Apalutamide), XTANDI® (Enzalutamide), VENCLEXTA® (Venetoclax), and LYNPARZA® (Olaparib), reflecting the company's ability to take on complex, high-barrier drug programs with confidence.

Working in tandem with partner facilities, STEERLife is strategically positioned to serve leading pharmaceutical markets across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Russia, MENA and Southeast Asia.

As a company that pioneered the shift from batch to seamless continuous processing in India, STEERLife continues to lead the evolution of pharmaceutical manufacturing - empowering clients worldwide to shorten development timelines, raise quality benchmarks and unlock next-gen drug delivery.

About STEERLife

STEERLife, a division of STEER World, is a pioneering life sciences company transforming how pharmaceuticals are developed, manufactured, and consumed. Leveraging cutting-edge continuous processing and proprietary clean & green technologies, STEERLife enables faster, greener and more efficient drug development. The company offers a complete spectrum of services to global partners: ranging from formulation and analytical development to technology transfer, regulatory support and commercial-scale manufacturing.

