Steel Manufacturer Acciaieria Arvedi Selects In Mind Cloud for Configure Price Quote (MX CPQ)

MUNICH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Mind Cloud, provider of a leading manufacturing sales platform, today announced that Acciaieria Arvedi has signed a long-term contract for the Configure Price Quote Platform (MX CPQ) to power more efficient and profitable sales.

Acciaieria Arvedi is a leading steel provider with customers around the globe and from various industries, including the automotive market. The Arvedi Group employs 3800 people with consolidated revenues of about 3 billion Euros. Acciaieria Arvedi values In Mind Cloud's Configure Price Quote platform for its rich capabilities in empowering efficient management of product configuration and quotation processes, including advanced costing and seamless ERP integration. In Mind Cloud's certified integrations into front- and backend will enable the company to create streamlined sales processes, reducing costs and delivering an excellent customer journey.

"We are looking forward to support the management to make Acciaieria Arvedi more efficient and profitable. We are especially happy to welcome another customer from the Steel & Metals industry and to contribute our vast expertise in this field," states Markus Schoierer, VP Sales of In Mind Cloud.

Furthermore, In Mind Cloud will be participating at the SAP Conference for Mining & Metals in Madrid, Spain on 24 and 25 June 2020 to share their industry knowledge and sales automation best practice with the audience.

About In Mind Cloud:

In Mind Cloud ( https://www.inmindcloud.com/ ) is an independent provider of a manufacturing sales platform specialized for industries such as Steel & Metal, Automotive, Machinery, and Engineering. Their solution "Manufacturing X" combines the power of CRM and CPQ with production expertise and intelligent insights to boost operational excellence, profitability and growth. Based on the SAP Cloud Platform their solution is deeply integrated into manufacturing processes and front-end sales operations. In Mind Cloud is operating globally through its offices in Singapore, Germany, China and a high-value partner network.

About Acciaieria Arvedi:

Acciaieria Arvedi produces a wide selection of steel coils of different grades, with different finishes and with various thickness and width. The Arvedi Group, which Acciaieria Arvedi is part of, has a large presence on the Italian market, abroad and in the automotive market. The Group currently employs about 3800 people, it produces and transforms 4 million tonnes of steel products with consolidated revenues of about 3 billion Euros.

About Manufacturing X:

In Mind Cloud's Sales Platform "Manufacturing X" (MX) transforms the profitability of manufacturing businesses by combining the power of CRM and CPQ applications with production expertise and intelligent insights.

The unique platform provides the ability to offer truly mass customized solutions in a significantly reduced time to market, fuelling the potential of Industry 4.0.

Empowering manufacturers to successfully counter the commoditization of their products and allowing them to constantly learn and improve to stay ahead of competition is the core value of Manufacturing X. The Manufacturing Sales Platform is built to perfectly fit the needs of manufacturers navigating their route to success during the Age of the Customer and the Factory Technology Revolution.

For additional information, visit www.inmindcloud.com

