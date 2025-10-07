Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam presents: Erwin Olaf - Freedom

First major museum solo exhibition after his passing

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erwin Olaf – Freedom is the first museum retrospective since the artists' unexpected passing two years ago. The exhibition pays tribute to Olaf as a versatile and committed artist, focusing on his entire creative process.

Everyone familiar with Erwin Olaf's work, knowingly or unknowingly: from his iconic portrait of Queen Máxima to the Duth Euro coin he designed.

This first museum retrospective since his passing covers his entire oeuvre: from his controversial series, portraits of people from nightlife, to his later, more subdued work. The finale is the unfinished video work For Life, which Olaf began shortly before his passing.

Erwin Olaf Springveld (1959-2023) gained international fame with his staged photography, distinctive lighting, and themes of identity, sexuality, the human body, and equal rights. His activist stance is the common thread in the thematically organized exhibition, which also follows a loose chronical line.

The exhibition begins with black-and-white reportages from the 1980s, in which Olaf captured demonstrations for gay rights. His transition to studio photography led to iconic series such as Royal Blood, Grief, Berlin, and Skin Deep. His commissioned work, such as campaigns for the AidsFonds and COC, is also featured.

Recent series such as Im Wald (2020) en April Fool (2020) show Olaf at his technical peak, with reflections on nature, isolation, and transience. Palm Springs (2018) depicts the fading of the American Dream. The series Muses (2023), about mortality and acceptance, is being shown publicly for the first time.

Director Rein Wolfs describes Olaf as "more than a photographer; he was a versatile artist." Shirley den Hartog, his right hand for many years, emphasizes that "It was Erwin's last wish to have an exhibition in the Stedelijk, a museum for which he had mixed feelings." Curator Charl Landvreugd wants to present Olaf as the multifaceted artist he was."

Erwin Olaf – Freedom will be on display from October 11, 2025, through March 1, 2026, at the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam. www.stedelijk.nl.

Note to editors:

Press preview: Friday 10 October, 2PM

