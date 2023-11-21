TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Co., Ltd.) will hold an Autumn Sale offering the 2D fighting game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

*Excluding some sale-exempt regions

Steam®2D Fighting Game MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Autumn Sale is on

https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ObTknwjCN9gXOZkte0JWEn1pUaJDLZWr

- Sale Period

November 21, 2023, 10:00 ~ November 28, 2023, 10:00

*Times are PST for North America.

- Sale discount rate

50％

["MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Overview]

Title MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA

Genre 2D Fighting Game

Platform PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox One/Steam

*Cross-platform battles are not supported

Published September 30 (Thu), 2021 – Available Now

(Thu), 2021 – Available Now Languages Japanese, English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Korean

Players 1-2 (online play)

Price

1. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Deluxe Edition

69.99USD / 69.99EUR

* Includes the "MELTY BLOOD ARCHIVES", a digital book looking back over the history of the "MELTY BLOOD" series and a music player.

2. "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Digital Standard Edition

49.99USD / 49.99EUR

Copyright ©TYPE-MOON / Project LUMINA

Official website https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

Official Twitter https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA

About Lasengle Inc.

Company Name Lasengle Inc.

Location 3-6-28 Aobadai, Meguro-ku, Tokyo 153-0042, Japan

President and Representative Director Yoshinori Ono

Establishment December 2021

Capital 10,000,000 yen

Shareholders Aniplex Corporation 100%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2271976/MB_Mainv.jpg