Steam Mop Market Revenue to Double Reaching $4.26 Billion by 2028, Tough Competition from Rental Agencies- Arizton

19 Apr, 2023, 18:55 BST
CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the steam mop market will grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022-2028.
The growing popularity of multi-functional steam mops is a major factor driving market demand. Multi-functional steam mops, which can be used for various cleaning tasks, are increasingly popular as they offer greater versatility and value for money. Therefore, the global steam mop market is poised to offer significant opportunities for companies operating in the industry.
Moreover, multi-surface steam mops are popular globally due to their versatility and convenience. However, the demand for multi-surface steam mops may vary from region to region based on several factors, such as cleaning habits, types of surfaces, and environmental regulations. In general, regions with a larger population of households with carpets, upholstery, and hard floors may drive high demand for multi-surface steam mops. For example, North America and Europe have a higher proportion of households with carpets and upholstery, and therefore, these regions may drive higher demand for multi-surface steam mops.
Steam Mop Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 4.26 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 2.95 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
6.32 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Products, Cleaning Method, Power Source, Surface Type, End-user, Distribution Method, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Market Dynamics
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Rest of APAC, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the Rest of the Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America
Steam mops are considered more efficient in removing dirt, grime, and bacteria from surfaces than traditional methods without leaving any residue or chemicals behind. This is particularly important for households with pets or children, where chemical-free cleaning solutions are preferred. Therefore, the demand for steam mops is rising as consumers seek eco-friendly cleaning options. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as more people become aware of the benefits of steam mops and the importance of reducing their carbon footprints.
Several vendors and rental companies provide industrial cleaning equipment, including upright or canister models, on a lease or rental basis. The increased popularity of rental equipment results in the significant growth of competition among market vendors. These rental companies manage the repair and maintenance of the equipment. The equipment is also replaced occasionally to ensure hassle-free use of the product. Generally, every six months, equipment is exchanged for routine maintenance. The rental agency replaces them if they break down. The equipment can be rented for a minimum of 12 to 60 months. The equipment can be returned without any penalty once the contract expires. Short-term rentals are also a popular alternative to equipment purchases.
Therefore, the demand for rental services in leading or emerging markets is set to rise in the future. Financial problems, market regulations, and increased cost of ownership make way for the growth of the steam mop rental services industry. This further substantially increases the market adaptation of steam mops in the equipment rental industry. Thus, the overall trend of steam mop rental seems promising.
Competitive Overview
The global steam mop market is extremely competitive, with numerous main companies offering various products to fulfill customer demands. Some of the market's key participants include BISSELL, Techtronic Industries, Kärcher, and SharkNinja. SharkNinja is a prominent producer of household cleaning goods and is well-known for its creative and high-quality steam mops. Further, Bissell is a well-known participant in the steam mop business, recognized for its dependable and effective cleaning solutions. And Dirt Devil is a major manufacturer of steam mops, with a wide selection of devices to meet various cleaning requirements and budgets.
H2O Steam Mop is a well-known market participant recognized for its simple-to-use steam mops and revolutionary cleaning technologies. BLACK+DECKER is a major manufacturer of household cleaning goods and provides a variety of steam mops suited for certain cleaning chores. These businesses are among the most successful in the worldwide steam mop industry, and they fight hard in areas like product quality, innovation, pricing, and marketing. Many smaller firms also distinguish the industry by providing specialist products and services. The worldwide steam mop market will likely develop and evolve owing to rising consumer demand and technological advances.
Key Company Profiles
- BISSELL
- Techtronic Industries
- Kärcher
- SharkNinja Operating
- BLACK+DECKER
- Eureka Forbes
- light-n-easy
- Thane
- Wagner SprayTech
- Guangdong
- SALAV USA
- Dupray
- Vornado Air
- Ladybug
- POLTI Spa
- Daewoo Electricals
- Reliable
- Pursteam
- Aspectek
- Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions
- Tineco Intelligent Technology
- Ghibli & Wirbel
- Nilfisk Group
- DAIMER Industries
- Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme
- Duplex Cleaning Machines
- Tornado Industries
- Gadlee
- Ashbys Cleaning Equipment
- Vapamore
- US STEAM
- My Vapor Clean
- EUROFLEX USA
- NaceCare Solutions
- Goodway
- Lavorwash
- Alkota Brand for Alkota Brand
- Menikini
- RO.BIA.PLAST
- TPA Impex
- Grupo Solarca
- Technoclean Equipments
- Matrix Cleaning Systems
- IP Cleaning
- Chief Steamer
- OspreyDeepclean
- Inventa Cleantec
Market Segmentation
Products
- Upright
- Canister
- Handheld
Cleaning Method
- Steam Only
- 2-In-1 Steam Mop
Power Source
- Corded
- Cordless
Surface Type
- Hard Floor
- Other Surfaces
End-user
- Residential
- Commercial
- Contract Cleaning
Distribution Method
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- The UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Share this article