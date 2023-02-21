Steam Autoclaves Market is expected to display a steady growth of 9% due to the rise in the incidences of hospital-acquired infections| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Steam Autoclaves Market was valued at more than USD 2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Product (Table Top, Vertical, Horizontal, Floor Standing, and High Pressure); Technology (Gravity Displacement, Pre-Vacuum, Steam Flush); Application (Medical, Dental, and Laboratory); End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, and Others); and Region.

The steam autoclaves market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the steam autoclaves market. The steam autoclaves market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the steam autoclaves market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Steam autoclaves are chambers that are indicated for sterilizing and disinfecting medical equipment, glassware, or surfaces with the help of ultra-high temperature and pressure.

The global market is anticipated to grow at high rates due to an increase in pharmaceutical and life science research facilities, and the associated demand for sterilization devices. Moreover, stringent regulatory guidelines for hazardous waste management is also propelling the use of steam autoclaves in the market. For instance, in February 2018, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), updated its guidelines for disinfection and sterilization in healthcare facilities. This guideline has set several procedures for sterilization of various medical equipment and laboratory ware using autoclaves to prevent any nosocomial infection. Furthermore, American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018, published guidelines for intraocular surgical instruments, which specify about use of sterilization processes and equipment in preventing infection and other risks. Thus, these mentioned factors are driving the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the market include STERIS; Belimed; Astell Scientific; BMM Weston Ltd.; Celitron Medical Technologies; Getinge AB; LTE Scientific Ltd; Tuttnauer; PHC Holdings Corporation; and ANTONIO MATACHANA, S. A.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered.

The global steam autoclaves market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on product, the market is segmented into table top, vertical, horizontal, floor standing, and high pressure. The vertical steam autoclaves ranging between chamber capacities of 100 liters to 500 liters accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the presence of a product range, which capacity-wise covers the medium-range laboratory and medical autoclaves, and the ability to be specialized for bio-hazardous waste management. These are highly preferred to their counterparts owing to their ease of use, portability, with most incorporating wheels at the bottom of the equipment for easier transportation. Thus, these factors are driving the demand of vertical autoclaves in hospitals, clinics, bacteriological and research laboratories, and beverage and food units.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical, dental, and laboratory. The laboratory category is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the prominent uses of autoclaves in healthcare establishments, hospitals, and clinical facilities. In addition to this, due to the large capacity autoclaving solution requirements in hospitals, they account for a major share of the demand for larger capital-intensive autoclaves.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, healthcare companies, research and academic institutes, and others. The hospitals held a dominant share of the market in 2020 due to the unmet need for sterile medical equipment and a sterile environment in hospital settings. In addition, rising pathogenic hospital waste and a surge in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is also having a positive impact on the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) analysis, around 99,000 people die every year due to the hospital-acquired infections, globally. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 15% of all hospitalized patients suffer from these infections every year.

Steam Autoclaves Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

In 2020, North America held a significant share of the global steam autoclaves market, which is due to several factors, including a rise in the prevalence of diseases, the surge in research institutes, the rise in medical wastes, and increasing research and development investments. The data from Springe Nature has demonstrated that in terms of total research output, the U.S. is at the top of the world. 33,178 research outputs were produced in the North America in 2020, including 29,179 from the U.S., 3592 from Canada, and 407 from Mexico. Additionally, the figures have been steadily increasing over time, demonstrating the area's competence. The growth of the steam autoclave market in the North America is anticipated to be driven by this increase in research in the region, not just in the life sciences but also in other industries like the food and beverage industry, prosthetics fabrication industry, and others where autoclaves are heavily used for steam sterilization.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Steam Autoclaves market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the steam autoclaves market?

Which factors are influencing the steam autoclaves market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the steam autoclaves market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the steam autoclaves market?

What are the demanding global regions of the steam autoclaves market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Steam Autoclaves Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market size 2020 USD 2 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Steam Autoclaves Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled STERIS; Belimed; Astell Scientific; BMM Weston Ltd.; Celitron Medical Technologies; Getinge AB; LTE Scientific Ltd; Tuttnauer; PHC Holdings Corporation; and ANTONIO MATACHANA, S. A. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Product; By Application; By Technology; By End-Use; By Region/Country

