stc wins an award at the 9th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards

stc, has won the "Fastest Growing Mobile & ISP Provider" for the year 2021. The awards ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai in the last quarter of 2022

LONDON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. stc was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on stc winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "Telecommunications is a very complex and difficult industry to operate in, but stc manages to maneuver through it with ease. Goes to show that a company backed by talented individuals can accomplish anything."

Commenting on winning the awards, Mohammed Abalkheil, Corporate relations VP, said, "This achievement is a confirmation of the success of stc's DARE strategy, which focuses on providing an exceptional and pioneering customer experience leading to strong market growth. stc remains determined to maintain its digital leadership and enrich customers' experiences and enhance the strength of the brand in the Kingdom, the region and MENA as a whole."

About stc

stc is a pioneer digital champion, which is fully focused enriching the lives of its customers and businesses by being digital-first and delivering innovative digital solutions. stc is the digital enabler leader of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. stc is expanding its offering in terms of scope and scale and delivering them at pace. Successful expansions in the digital ecosystem include fintech, cloud, cybersecurity and IoT amongst many others.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on best-in-class brands.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in their respective industries.

Check out our social media shout outs by clicking the links below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3N28gfx

Linkedin: https://bit.ly/3qdItaz

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3MW5QPD

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3ikyEmE

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770076/GBM_2021_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited