stc Group and Huawei Launch the Middle East's First Software Focused on Optimizing 5G Networks for Gaming

This gaming optimization solution launch adds to stc Group and Huawei's long-term collaboration to advance the gaming industry and build the technical infrastructure to support the growing market.

The 5G network software feature uses AI to continuously monitor and enhance internet connections for an optimal gaming experience, supporting the growing market demand in the Middle East .

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- stc Group, a leading digital enabler, and Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) provider, have successfully piloted the region's first 5G network software that uses AI to optimize connectivity for gaming and esports industries.

The solution, technically known as an Intelligent Personalized Experience (IPE) 5G-Advanced solution, leverages 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 5G Network Functions, such as the Network Data Analytics Function (NWDAF) and AI-enhanced User Plane Function (UPF). These advanced capabilities allow the network to monitor key metrics—including bandwidth, delay, and jitter—and optimize them in real-time using machine learning and AI. The result is an uninterrupted, high-quality gaming experience that adapts dynamically to user needs and network conditions – offering world-class connectivity needed to meet the increasing demand of the gaming industry market in the region and around the world.