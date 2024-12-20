Stay Cyber Safe This Holiday Season: Heimdal's Checklist for Business Security

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heimdal Security shares a practical holiday cybersecurity checklist, offering expert insights to help businesses safeguard against cyber threats this festive season.

With reduced staffing, remote work setups, and a surge in online shopping creating heightened vulnerabilities, this guide offers actionable tips to enhance business security.

Going beyond basic advice, the checklist also highlights the most common holiday scams and features videos showcasing real-life examples of Christmas-themed cyber scams and effective prevention strategies.

Key Tips to Protect Businesses This Holiday Season:

Strengthen endpoints: Ensure devices are updated with antivirus and endpoint protection software; consider Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and application whitelisting. Prepare for phishing spikes: Train staff to identify suspicious emails, enforce robust email filters, and establish protocols for reporting unusual activity. Secure remote access: Mandate VPN usage, monitor unusual logins, and deactivate inactive accounts temporarily. Segment and shield networks: Isolate sensitive areas, deploy DNS security and advanced firewalls, and maintain full visibility over network traffic. Apply timely patches: Regularly update all systems and test patches in a controlled environment to minimize disruptions. Mitigate supply chain risks: Assess vendors thoroughly and limit their access to essential systems. Have a response plan ready: Tailor incident protocols for the holidays, create an on-call rotation for the IT team, and enable rapid action against suspicious activity.

" Cybercriminals thrive on holiday distractions, but with proactive measures like phishing training, secure endpoints, and network segmentation, businesses can stay ahead of potential threats," said Alex Panait, System Administrator at Heimdal Security.

Common Holiday Scams That Businesses Should Watch For:

Cybercriminals often tailor their tactics to exploit the festive season. The most common scams include:

Spear phishing: Emails disguised as holiday bonuses or event invitations that steal credentials or spread malware.

Emails disguised as holiday bonuses or event invitations that steal credentials or spread malware. Malicious holiday E-Cards: Festive greetings that contain links deploying ransomware or spyware.

Festive greetings that contain links deploying ransomware or spyware. Fake E-Commerce sites : Fraudulent websites offering discounts to steal payment information.

: Fraudulent websites offering discounts to steal payment information. Insider threats : Distracted or disgruntled employees mishandling or exploiting sensitive data.

: Distracted or disgruntled employees mishandling or exploiting sensitive data. Corporate travel scams: Fake booking platforms targeting business travelers.

Fake booking platforms targeting business travelers. Business email compromise (BEC): Fraudulent requests for urgent wire transfers during year-end financial rushes.

For more, read the full article here or watch the video on YouTube to see how these threats unfold and learn actionable prevention strategies.

About Heimdal:

Established in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdal® empowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators to improve their security operations, reduce alert fatigue, and implement proactive measures through a unified command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions span the entire IT estate, addressing challenges from endpoint to network levels, including vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, and ransomware prevention.

