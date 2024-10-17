NANCHANG, China, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Khay is a graduate student at Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, studying acupuncture. She wants to bring Traditional Chinese Medicine back home and incorporate it into practice in the clinic after graduation. She thinks China is really comfortable and safe.

Stay Better in China：China is really comfortable and safe

Themed on Chinese-style modernization, Khay shares her wonderful lives and touching stories in China from various aspects such as cultural construction, industrial development, ecological protection, and rural revitalization. She is eager to bring Chinese-style modernization experience back home for contributing to the prosperity and development of their countries. She also expects China to play a more active role on the global stage and contribute more wisdom and strength to world peace and development. She believes that these beautiful visions will certainly become reality as China continues to develop and make progress.

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eFeQWcLphQ

