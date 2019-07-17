StatusToday Surpasses 1000 Live Companies and Named Gartner Cool Vendor for AI

Gartner's report highlights "emerging vendors that package AI as business-friendly capabilities to boost digital dexterity, either directly or through the creation of an engaging and intuitive work environment." With billions of data points analyzed daily, Isaak can benchmark workplace insights across entire industries and geographies, and provides insights to boost workplace wellbeing, collaboration and customer relationships. Isaak's unique capabilities include:

AI for wellbeing: Features such as the Organizational Network Analysis provide live insights on team collaboration, employee burnout, and overworking signals which typically take months to gather.

Engagement insights: With a one-click integration, Isaak ingests the engagement metadata inside companies without reading any email or file content to provide automatic insights with no manual data input needed.

Universal sharing: Isaak is designed for shared access by both employees and managers, and gives full transparency into analyzed insights that boost personal productivity.

StatusToday CEO, Ankur Modi, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor as it defines the importance of objective people analytics to transform the future of work and create workplace transparency for managers and employees alike."

Full report: Gartner, Cool Vendors in Digital Dexterity and AI for the Digital Workplace, by Stephen Emmott, Jeffrey Mann, Mike Gotta, Adam Preset, Christopher Heiliger, Michael Woodbridge, Craig Roth, Published 16 May 2019.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About StatusToday:

Isaak by StatusToday gives people analytics to help companies drive organizational change, focusing on workplace wellbeing, collaboration and customer intelligence. Learn more at www.statustoday.com.

