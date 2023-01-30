Stats Perform awarded IBIA Data Standards accreditation for a unique third year in a row

- Stats Perform was the first sports data business to be awarded the accreditation and becomes the first to receive it for three years running

- Independent audit once again recognises Stats Perform's dedication to producing the highest-quality sports data and protecting its customers and sport against corruption

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stats Perform has become the first sports data provider to receive the top independent mark of data quality and integrity in the sports betting industry for three consecutive years.

The objectively-audited International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) Data Standards accreditation highlights Stats Perform's commitment to the integrity and quality of its sports data, which is used by leading licensed betting operators around the world.

Andrew Ashenden, Chief Betting Officer at Stats Perform, commented: "Stats Perform is a long-term advocate for the highest standards of integrity and quality in sports data because we know it is critical for the accuracy and veracity of sports competitions and the betting markets that cover them.

"We were proud to become the first company to champion and receive the IBIA accreditation. Achieving the standard for an unprecedented third year in a row affirms the reason Stats Perform's Betting and Opta sports data is chosen by the world's leading sports federations, sportsbooks and pricing providers: it powers trusted experiences for millions of global sports bettors."

The IBIA launched the Data Standards to ensure betting data providers would be independently audited and meet a range of high integrity and quality requirements. Stats Perform was the first company to come out in support of the initiative given its long-standing investment in the risk management of its data operations. Both Stats Perform and the IBIA had long recognised that high-integrity sports data collection is a critical pillar to protect sport and betting against corruption. The audit process is independently undertaken by eCogra.

Khalid Ali, CEO, IBIA, said: "Stats Perform's successful third-year renewal of the Data Standards accreditation demonstrates the value leading sports data providers see in them. IBIA members also view the Data Standards protocols as an essential initiative, which have a positive impact on the sports betting environment."

Aside from the Data Standards, Stats Perform is the longest standing Associate Member of the IBIA and provides a range of integrity risk management services to prevent, detect, and investigate match manipulation for numerous federations, regulators and sportsbooks, across multiple sports.

Jake Marsh, Global Head of Integrity at Stats Perform, commented: "Stats Perform is dedicated to positively influencing the sport integrity ecosystem. Supporting the Data Standards accreditation is a key component in this strategy as it raises global data supply standards.

"We are proud to work closely with the IBIA and its members on related projects in managing integrity risk; this is further evidence of our commitment to the protection of sport."

The IBIA Accreditation Year 3 follows Stats Perform's recent award of ISO 27001 certification for information security, further underlining the company's commitment to risk management for its customers.

