Statistics Report: Global Animal Model Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2028, Predicts Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Segmentation Analysis & Forecast by ZMR

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global animal model market was worth around $1.4 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $2.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 6% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Animal Model Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Animal Model Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6 % (2022-2028).

There are so many health reform policies nudging the growth of research and development on treatment methods based on animal model studies.

The growth opportunities in the healthcare sector and innovative techniques to achieve precision in the testing results provides lucrative opportunities for the global animal model market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Animal Model Market By Animal Type (Pigs, Cats, and Mice), By Technology (Microinjection and Embryonic Stem Cell Injection), By Application (Research, Development, Production, and Quality Control), By End-User (Research Institutes, Educational Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Animal Model Market : Overview

Animal model refers to the animals on which biological and pathological experiments are done. They become the testing materials before they are tried in the human body. There are some protocols and guidelines to be followed while leveraging animal models for studies.

Both humans and animals have similar biological and physiological structures. Though animals have a shorter lifespan, they match the genotype resemblance so much that the results are parallel. Even the organic framework of those animals aligns with humans. Scientists and researchers find the cure for any disease by testing those medicinal components on animals until their trial succeeds. They also come up with new products based on the outcome they get out of those experiments.

These drugs that are tested on the animals are also validated for the efficacy of the recovery. The safety quotient of the medications is also determined through these animal model tests. They find applications in all fields like research & development, production, quality control, and academics.

Industry Dynamics:

Animal Model Market : Growth Drivers

Growth in drug discovery and innovations in the pharmaceutical sectors drives the market growth.

Drug discovery and the emergence of vaccinations have grown exponentially in recent times due to the rise of multiple diseases and chronic illnesses. This has induced scientists and researchers to come up with new treatment methods and medications at a faster pace. Hence animal model testing has increased rapidly due to these factors thereby amplifying the global market rate substantially.

Researchers across the world are focusing on genetically modified models to perfect the outcomes of any testing. The metabolic ways, life processes, and organic structures of the testing animals should match with that of humans to achieve accuracy. This factor contributes to the revenue growth exclusively.

Cancer disease has become more prominent in many regions and medications for treatment require strenuous testing experiments which can be achieved through animal models. Research grants and government initiatives to support such a mission are also boosting the global animal model market growth across all regions. The prevalence of the geriatric population and the prominence of chronical illness amongst them also supports the market exquisitely.

Animal models are being leveraged also to understand the intensity of diseases and the symptoms associated with them. The efficacy of vaccinations and prevention procedures are also deducted with the help of animal models to a large extent. These factors offer a huge surge in the development of healthcare sectors thereby nudging the market growth.

Animal Model Market : Restraints

The cost of animal model study and the strict regulations from the authorities restrain the market growth.

The expensive method of study along with all the regulations implemented by the higher officials regarding animal model testing impedes the market growth. There are also vivid ethical concerns from the animal protection organizations to safeguard the animals which hampers the expansion of the market. The harmful effects of these experiments on the animals disrupt their normal life rendering them physically and mentally impaired. They also lead to lethal impact on the animals which gives a lot of concern thereby restricting the market growth.

Animal Model Market: Opportunities

Growth opportunities in the healthcare sectors and methods to improve precision of test results provides opportunities for market expansion.

The growth opportunities in the healthcare sector and innovative techniques to achieve precision in the testing results provides lucrative opportunities for the global animal model market. The government support rendered with the development of standard protocols allied with the animal model testing to cure new diseases offers exceptional opportunities for market expansion.

Animal Model Market: Challenges

The high cost associated with the equipment and studies based on animal models poses a challenge to the market growth

The expensive animal model experiments and study procedures along with the facilities required for that come across as a challenge for revenue growth. The demand and leverage of these tests are restricted due to this factor which also impedes market expansion.

Harmful effects on the animals due to these tests challenges market expansion

Many new innovative programs and techniques for animal model testing have been on the rise. However, the impact it causes on the animals being tested results in their death or disruption of their regular lifestyle. This brings a lot of ethical concerns which also challenge the market expansion to some extent.

Global Animal Model Market : Segmentation

The global animal model market is fragmented into animal type, technology, application, end-user, and region.

Animal types consist of pigs, cats, and mice. The applications are classified as research, development, production, and quality control. The end-users include research institutes, educational institutes, pharmaceutical institutes, and contract research organizations.

List of Key Players of Animal Model Market :

Horizon Discovery Group

Charles River Laborotories International Inc.

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Trans Genic Inc

Envigo CRS SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Crown Bioscience INC.

The Jackson Laboratory

Genoway SA.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.4 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 2.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Horizon Discovery Group, Charles River Laborotories International, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Trans Genic Inc, Envigo CRS SA, Eurofins Scientific SE, Crown Bioscience, INC., The Jackson Laboratory, and Genoway SA. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2478

Recent Developments

In April 2021 , Horizon Discovery Group created and developed IgM antibodies and obtained a license for the commercial agreement of animal model testing.

, Horizon Discovery Group created and developed IgM antibodies and obtained a license for the commercial agreement of animal model testing. In October 2020 , Mammoth Bioscience secured a new license for the generation of CHO cells using mice testing procedures.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the global market during the upcoming period.

The region that is touted to be a significant contributor to the global animal model market is North America. This is favored by the increasing support and investments made by the government for the improvisation of the healthcare sector. There are so many health reform policies nudging the growth of research and development on treatment methods based on animal model studies. Asia-Pacific region is next in line as a significant contributor due to the free hand given by the government for animal model testing. There is no restriction or strict regulations to curtail this procedure in the region. The rise in the geriatric population and their chronic illnesses also impacts the global market positively.

Global Animal Model Market is segmented as follows:

Animal Model Market : By Animal Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Pigs

Cats

Mice

Animal Model Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Research

Development

Production

Quality Control

Animal Model Market : By End-Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Research Institutes

Educational Institutes

Pharmaceutical Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Animal Model Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

