Statistics on Global Project Management Software Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 15.08 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 10.68% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global project management software industry size was nearly $11.96 Billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $15.08 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.68% between 2022 and 2030.

Project Management Software Market: Overview

Project management software effectively handles the work of group members and schedules the order of projects they are handling. With corporations increasing in size and complexity, it is necessary for an all-inclusive solution for managing and coordinating the portfolio of various projects of an organization. Moreover, project management software helps in effectively managing and shuffling between various plans, budgets, workloads, and resources along with observing the progress of the project. In addition to this, project management software has emerged as a strategic function of current business owing to the accelerating pace, technological breakthroughs, online transformations, and disruptions taking place across the industry.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/project-management-software-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

190 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Project Management Software Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global project management software market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 10.68% over the forecast timespan (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global project management software market was evaluated at nearly $6.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to hit $15.08 billion by 2030

in 2021 and is anticipated to hit by 2030 The global market is anticipated to surge at a remarkable rate over the forecast period due to the surging use of software in effectively managing resources and escalating demand for software which helps in minimizing project risks & costs.

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the major market share in 2021

On basis of end-user, the oil and gas segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue pocket of the global market over the projected timeline

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Project Management Software Market By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise), By End-User (Oil and Gas, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government, and Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Project Management Software Market: Growth Drivers

Escalating demand for software that helps in reducing project risks & costs to bolster the global market expansion.

The expansion of the global project management software market can be attributed to aspects such as the surging use of software in effectively managing resources and escalating demand for software which helps in minimizing project risks & costs. On the other hand, the addition of new features to the product such as reminders and setting of due dates are projected to promote the growth of business during the anticipated period. Furthermore, the ability of project management software in integrating many disparate systems will boost global market trends.

Project Management Software Market: Restraints

Growing maintenance costs to impede the global market expansion.

Surging deployment costs of setting up project management software along with escalating costs of maintenance are preventing the firms from investing in the manufacture of project management software, thereby slowing the expansion of the global project management software industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/project-management-software-market

Project Management Software Market: Opportunities

Escalating awareness pertaining to the large-scale use of products by end-users to create new opportunities for growth for the global market.

Growing awareness about the product among the end-users is predicted to open new growth opportunities for the global project management software industry in the ensuing years. The emergence of connected things and the use of agile NPD will open new facades of growth for the global market.

Project Management Software Market: Challenges

Slow industry penetration owing to humungous costs can pose a challenge to the growth of the global industry.

Slow market penetration due to huge product costs will pose a massive challenge to the growth of the global project management software industry. Large-scale use of project management software requires a large number of technology suppliers and these result in high costs, thereby posing a huge challenge to the expansion of the business.

Global Project Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global project management software market is divided into deployment type, end-user, and region.

In terms of deployment type, the global project management software industry is segmented into on-premise and cloud segments. Moreover, the on-premise segment, which accounted for the global industry share in 2021, is slated to demonstrate lucrative growth during the forecast timeframe. The expansion of this segment over 2022-2030 can be credited to the large-scale on-premise deployment by small & medium-scale businesses.

On the basis of end-user, the global project management software market is divided into healthcare, oil and gas, government, IT and telecom, and others. Moreover, the oil and gas segment, which led the global project management software industry share in 2021, is anticipated to lead the segmental surge even in the foreseeable future. The segmental growth can be attributed to the use of project management software by oil & gas firms owing to their focus on garnering real-time data and the need for data analysis.

Based on end-user, the global Project Management Software market is segmented into hotels, cruises, luxury yatches, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-hospitality-market

List of Key Players in Project Management Software Market:

Asana Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Atlassian Corp PLC

Oracle Corporation

Smartsheet.com Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

AEC Software

Citrix Systems Inc.

Workfront Inc.

Streamline Media Group Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Project Management Software Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Project Management Software Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Project Management Software Market Industry?

What segments does the Project Management Software Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Project Management Software Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 6.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 15.08 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.68% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Deployment Type , By End-User, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Broadcom Inc., Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., AEC Software, Citrix Systems, Inc., Smartsheet.com, Inc., Atlassian Corp PLC, Workfront, Inc., Zoho Corporation, Asana, Inc., and Streamline Media Group, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7096

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/project-management-software-market

Recent Developments

In January 2022 , TD SYNNEX Corporation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The move is aimed at providing investment in small & medium-scale firms as well as the public sector for expanding their business. Moreover, the use of a slew of AWS cloud solutions will further boost the scope of their business. The initiative will also enhance the scope of growth of the global project management software market.

TD SYNNEX Corporation signed a strategic partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The move is aimed at providing investment in small & medium-scale firms as well as the public sector for expanding their business. Moreover, the use of a slew of AWS cloud solutions will further boost the scope of their business. The initiative will also enhance the scope of growth of the global project management software market. In January 2023 , Confluent, Inc., a key data streaming firm, entered a definitive partnership with Immerok, a contributor to Apache Flink®, for accelerating the expansion of cloud-native Apache offering. The strategic move will boost the expansion of the project management software market.

Regional Dominance:

North America To Lead The Global Market In Terms of Size and Revenue Over Forecast Period.

In terms of region, the global project management software market is sectored into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and North America. The North American project management software market is slated to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period subject to the rise in the number of organizations adopting project management software services. Moreover, the escalating demand for project management software among organizations of the sub-continent for proficiently tracking and managing their ventures is likely to act as a stimulator for use of project management software in the region.

Global Project Management Software Market is segmented as follows:

Project Management Software Market: By Deployment Type Outlook (2022-2030)

· Cloud

· On-Premise

Project Management Software Market: By End user Outlook (2022-2030)

Oil and Gas

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others

Project Management Software Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Project Management Software Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-project-management-software-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Decentralized Finance ( DeFi) Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry size was nearly $11.96 billion in 2021 and is set to increase to about $232.20 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 42.6% between 2022 and 2030.

The global decentralized finance (DeFi) industry size was nearly in 2021 and is set to increase to about by 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 42.6% between 2022 and 2030. Quantum Computing Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global quantum computing market size was valued at around USD 457.9 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach around USD 5274.9 million by 2030 while growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 31.21% between 2022 and 2030.

The global quantum computing market size was valued at around in 2021 and is predicted to reach around by 2030 while growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 31.21% between 2022 and 2030. Enterprise Data Management Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global enterprise data management market size was worth around USD 81.54 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 165.37 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.7% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research