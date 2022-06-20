Statistics on Brewing Enzymes Market Size & Share Worth Over USD 756 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global brewing enzymes market was worth around USD 240 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 756 million by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Brewing Enzymes Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Brewing Enzymes Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.2 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Brewing Enzymes Market was valued approximately USD 240 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 756 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global brewing enzymes market due to the sudden prominence of beer manufacturing companies with healthy socioeconomic conditions.

region is expected to dominate the global brewing enzymes market due to the sudden prominence of beer manufacturing companies with healthy socioeconomic conditions. The efficiency of manufacturing beer or wines is increasing because of the advanced solutions that manufacturers are coming up with in recent times.

The productivity along with the volume of the beer and ease of efficiency in production seems to be the focus of the manufacturers which in return produces a great opportunity for the global brewing enzymes market growth.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Brewing Enzymes Market By Type (Amylase, Beta-Glucanase, Protease, And Xylanase), By Source (Microbial, Plant), By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Applications (Beer, Wine, And Decoctions), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Brewing Enzymes Market : Overview

Brewing is the process of producing wine and beer using some starch materials like water, barley malt, yeast, and some clarifying agents. Enzymes are nothing but proteins or biocatalysts which are nurtured and grown by chemical reaction rates. They are fermented and are used for the preparation of wine or beer. They are sometimes molded and pulverized into different substances to vary in dilution and taste while concocting the beers and wines. They are mixed and differed in concentrations to produce different tastes and intensities. Brewers are more in preference and prominence because of the abundance and flexibility of their raw materials.

These enzymes used for brewing are also leveraged for wine filtration, problem-free, smooth, and maintaining the color and aroma of the fineness. The fermentation process also increases its dilution and at the same time expands its durability as well.

During the malting stage, cell wall hydrolases like glucanase, cellulase, xylanase, amylase, dextrinase, and proteases are emitted which actually bolsters the digestion process and breaks down the proteins. These enzymes effectively convert the starch into fermentable sugars and also yeast. This yeast is further leveraged to convert the sugars into ethanol and carbon dioxide. These endogenous enzymes are deactivated by the high temperature to control the enzyme activity and give a clear end product. There are different varieties of enzymes that actually employs different brewing procedures and the beers produced differ in taste and intensity according to those categories.

Industry Dynamics:

Brewing Enzymes Market : Growth Drivers

Rising demand for alcohol in bars and restaurants coupled with growing urbanizations across the world induces market growth.

The rising demand for alcohol and its leverage in bars and pubs accelerates the market growth. The growing urbanization also positively influences the global brewing enzymes market rapidly. The beer demand and its leverage across the world have spiked up along with increasing health consciousness, thereby boosting market growth promptly. The demand for non-gluten consumption also seems to be in demand which invariably supports the market.

Brewing involves many steps such as mashing, boiling, lautering, fermenting, boiling, filtering, and packaging. These processes increase the taste of the alcohol while also distilling it for consumption. Hence the enzymes have gained a lot of traction amongst the masses in recent times.

Increasing demand for these enzymes, their fermentability & filterability, improving enzyme activity, growing extract yield, production of gluten-free beer, and increasing focus on raw materials and adjuncts like corn, wheat, rice, oats, rye, and millets increase the market growth. Wide leverage of these enzymes along with palatability and quality of the end product also induces growth in the global market.

The rise in per capita income coupled with the constant increase in research, development, and product innovations also portends growth in the global market. Recent liking and attraction towards craft breweries and specialty beers or wines also seem to have impacted the market positively.

The inception and introduction of flavorful beers and wines along with its newly cultivated healthy enzymes such as proteases, amylases, glucanase, and cellulase also increases market growth rapidly.

Brewing Enzymes Market : Restraints

The temperature and pH conditions required for brewing and increasing cost of raw materials hinder the market growth.

The conditions and temperature or pH settings required for perfect brewing impede the market growth. The cost of the raw materials is quite high and they keep fluctuating which hampers the market growth as well. Lack of awareness and knowledge of the brewery process coupled with government regulations on the consumption of alcohol seems to disrupt the market growth considerably. There is a complete inconsistency in the regulations and protocols for leverage of brewery products which seems to hinder market growth exclusively.

Global Brewing Enzymes Market : Opportunities

The innovations and research in the brewing industries to hone the efficiency of processing beers provides opportunities for market expansion.

The efficiency of manufacturing beer or wines is increasing because of the advanced solutions that manufacturers are coming up with in recent times. The productivity along with the volume of the beer and ease of efficiency in production seems to be the focus of the manufacturers which in return produces a great opportunity for the global brewing enzymes market growth. These brewers also shift towards commercial enzymes in place of natural enzymes to minimize the production time and increase the capacity. These exogenous enzymes as alternatives help the brewers in wide leverage of the products. This also provides new investment opportunities for the market exclusively.

Global Brewing Enzymes Market : Challenges

Government regulations about alcohol consumption along with protocols of brewing industries challenge market growth.

There are so many regulations and rules from the authorities with regards to brewing industries and their functioning. Apart from this, the health hazards which come with the consumption of alcohol and the blooming awareness about this information also pose a challenge to the market.

Global Brewing Enzymes Market : Segmentation

The global brewing enzymes market in this research analysis is divided into type, source, form, applications, and region.

The type is classified as amylase, beta-glucanase, protease, and xylanase. The source is categorized into microbial and plant. Forms are powder and liquid. The applications are divided into beer, wine, and decoctions.

List of Key Players of Brewing Enzymes Market :

Advanced Enzymes Tech

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ABF Ingredients

Amano Enzyme

Chr Hansen

Wittington Investments

Kerry Group

DuPont

Novozymes

Megazyme

Enzyme Development Corporation

Customized Brewing Solutions

Group Soufflet.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Brewing Enzymes Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Brewing Enzymes Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Brewing Enzymes Market Industry?

What segments does the Brewing Enzymes Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Brewing Enzymes Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 240 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 756 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.2 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Advanced Enzymes Tech, Koninklijke DSM N.V., ABF Ingredients, Amano Enzyme, Chr Hansen, Wittington Investments, Kerry Group, DuPont, Novozymes, Megazyme, Enzyme Development Corporation, Customized Brewing Solutions, and Group Soufflet. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3407

Recent Developments

Regional Dominance:

High leverage and supply of beers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global brewing enzymes market due to the sudden prominence of beer manufacturing companies with healthy socioeconomic conditions. Rapid improvement in urbanization along with growing disposable incomes also tends to boost the market rate here. North America follows the Asia Pacific region as the second-largest contributor to the market. This is due to the increase in the demand for alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants. Brewing enzymes also have a high demand here due to the high leverage and supply of beers in this region.

Global Brewing Enzymes Market is segmented as follows:

Brewing Enzymes Market : By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Amylase

Beta-Glucanase

Protease

Xylanase

Brewing Enzymes Market : By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Microbial

Plant

Brewing Enzymes Market : By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Powder

Liquid

Brewing Enzymes Market : By Applications Outlook (2022-2028)

Beer

Wine

Decoctions

Brewing Enzymes Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

