States of Mind Launches a European Platform for Progressive Mental Health

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- States of Mind ( www.statesofmind.com ), a European digital hub for progressive mental health, officially launches today. The platform broadens access to emerging treatments and connects patients with reliable providers.

Mental health conditions affect one in six people in the EU, yet access to therapies such as psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, ketamine infusions, and transcranial magnetic stimulation remains limited. States of Mind addresses this gap with a provider directory and media platform linking patients to clinics, therapists, retreat centers, and digital health services, while educating them on evidence-based options.

Many eligible patients lack trusted resources despite strong evidence of therapeutic benefit. States of Mind prepares clients at the pre-treatment stage through evidence-based educational content, peer support, and eligibility checks.

"Our long-term vision extends far beyond the provider directory — it is about equipping frontier mental health providers with the digital infrastructure, tools, and expertise they need to expand services while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards," says Roman Romanov, co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

The platform integrates pre-screening tools such as PHQ-9 and GAD-7 with broader assessments to guide patients toward appropriate therapies for depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, and related conditions. Matching is done by region, treatment type, and specialty, with privacy-compliant workflows that meet clinical standards.

States of Mind invites clinics, practitioners, licensed retreat centers, digital health innovators, and research institutions to join in shaping the future of mental healthcare.

Alongside its directory, the platform runs an editorial hub reviewed by a medical board. It publishes evidence-based information on progressive therapies, patient stories, expert interviews, and insights from providers, aiming to reduce stigma and expand access.

For providers, the platform opens new patient pathways and contributes to a long-needed recalibration of mental healthcare. Participation means aligning with transparency, accessibility, and harm reduction — principles essential to making next-generation treatments credible and safe. As part of this mission, States of Mind is building an adverse events taxonomy and registry to strengthen industry standards.

Applications for inclusion in the Providers Directory are open at https://statesofmind.com/providers/get-verified/

States of Mind is supported by Pink Elephant , a venture builder and fund accelerating progressive mental health solutions. Guided by evidence, harm reduction, and regulatory collaboration, Pink Elephant backs scalable telemedicine and education models that expand safe, affordable access.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776551/StatesofMind_Logo.jpg