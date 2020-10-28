Statement of Ad Hoc Lebanon Bondholder Group

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In March 2020, several large institutional holders of sovereign bonds issued by Lebanon formed a group (the "Ad Hoc Lebanon Bondholder Group" or the "Group") on behalf of the international bondholder community in response to the deteriorating financial and economic situation in the country.

The Ad Hoc Lebanon Bondholder Group currently comprises international institutional investors, including funds managed or advised by Amundi Asset Management, Ashmore Investment Management Limited and Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. and certain of its affiliates, BlueBay Asset Management LLP, Fidelity Management & Research Co., Mangart, and T-Rowe Price Associates, holding or representing approximately US $6 billion of Lebanon sovereign international bonds. The Group is supported by White & Case LLP as legal advisor.

Since its inception, the Group has sought constructive engagement with the Lebanese authorities and other domestic and international stakeholders. The Group welcomes the recent renewed impetus to address Lebanon's deepening crisis, and remains ready to work with all stakeholders with a view to finding a sustainable and equitable solution to Lebanon's debt challenges that will both serve the interest of the Lebanese people and help restore the trust of the international financial community.

Holders of Lebanon's international bonds who wish to learn more about the Group and its objectives may contact:

White & Case LLP

WCLebanonBondholderGroup@whitecase.com

SOURCE White & Case