Statement from the Artisan Global Value Strategy and the Artisan International Value Strategy

Artisan Partners

15 Mar, 2021, 14:29 GMT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding Danone's press release of 15 March 2021, Daniel J. O'Keefe, Artisan Global Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager, and N. David Samra, Artisan International Value Strategy Lead Portfolio Manager, stated the following:

"We welcome the actions taken by Danone's board of directors. The appointment of new leadership and better corporate governance will strengthen the company for the benefit of all stakeholders."

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook (London)
Andrew Honnor and Rob White
artisan@greenbrookpr.com
+44 207 952 2000

Steele & Holt (France)
artisan@steeleandholt.com
+33 6 66 58 81 92
+33 6 58 25 54 14

SOURCE Artisan Partners

