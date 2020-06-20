Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group are united in our disappointment with Argentina's decision to terminate dialogue with its creditors at what is plainly a critical juncture.  Instead, Argentina has created obstacles to a negotiated outcome and has attempted to provoke division—ending what had been a productive negotiation process. 

It is apparent when examining the various proposals submitted during the past weeks that all stakeholders made substantial progress towards a consensual restructuring.  If we achieve this goal, it would be a success for all involved:  avoiding the devastating legal and economic costs of a prolonged default.

Argentina's decision two days ago to walk away from the negotiating table is even more unfortunate given how close we are to a resolution, for which we remain ready to engage constructively.

