Statement from Gatemore Capital Management on YouGov plc

Gatemore Capital Management LP

(together with the funds it manages, "Gatemore")

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liad Meidar, Managing Partner of Gatemore Capital Management said: "Gatemore welcomes today's appointment of Stephan Shakespeare as interim CEO of YouGov. Following our calls for the company to take urgent action to address the gap between YouGov's intrinsic value and its lacklustre share price performance, his appointment is the decisive step that the company needs.

In a letter to the Board of Directors in January, Gatemore identified Mr. Shakespeare as the right choice to conduct a comprehensive strategic review and reposition the Company for long-term success. His long tenure at YouGov's helm, deep expertise of the media research industry and strong alignment with shareholders will allow him to make the changes necessary to unlock YouGov's full value.

We remain convinced that a sale process is the optimal solution to the company's challenges and urge the company to conduct a comprehensive strategic review."

