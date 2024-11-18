Statement from Gatemore Capital Management LLP on Elementis plc

News provided by

Gatemore Capital Management LLP

18 Nov, 2024, 12:09 GMT

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liad Meidar, Managing Partner, Gatemore Capital Management, said:

"Gatemore has consistently and publicly called on Elementis to take three critical steps to revert its prolonged underperformance and unlock intrinsic value: first, accelerate cost reductions; second, conduct a strategic review of the talc business; and third, replace the CEO.

We welcome the company's decision today of a CEO transition: this marks the implement the third step we called for, while the first two measures were announced in August.

While this progress is encouraging, we continue to await the outcome of the strategic review of the talc business. Additionally, we remain actively engaged with fellow shareholders to ensure the optimal composition of the board and to determine who is best suited to lead the process of selecting a new CEO to drive the company forward."

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook Advisory
Rob White, Teresa Berezowski
+44 (0)20 7952 2000
gatemore@greenbrookadvisory.com

Media enquiries to: gatemore@greenbrookpr.com

Also from this source

Gatemore Capital Management presents Watches of Switzerland Group at 13D Monitor

Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is pleased to announce its participation in the Lightning Round of this year's 13D Monitor Active-Passive...

Gatemore expands team with Director of Business Development appointment

Gatemore Capital Management ("Gatemore") is pleased to announce it has appointed Casey Herren as its new Director of Business Development. Casey...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Shareholder Activism

Shareholder Activism

News Releases in Similar Topics