Statement from Family Federation USA President Demian Dunkley

SEOUL, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Religious persecution in Korea continued today with the indictment and continued detention of the 82-year-old Mother of Peace, Dr. Hak Ja Han.

As other recent legal proceedings confirm, this religious persecution is not limited to any one leader or church. Charlie Kirk put it best when he said, "There are some terrible things happening in South Korea right now."

In recent weeks, the world has come to recognize what is happening in Korea, While unacceptable, it is not new. Throughout history, the most powerful voices for peace have been persecuted by the systems they sought to redeem.

Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for believing in equality. Mahatma Gandhi was jailed for teaching nonviolence. Mother Teresa was condemned for her compassion among the poor.

And now, today leaves no doubt – the indictment and detention Dr. Hak Ja Han places South Korea on the wrong side of history with so many others.

Persecutions based on Korean's faith, not their conduct, can never be condoned. And yet, that is where we are. As such, it marks yet another tragic moment for faith and freedom.

We fervently ask that the world pray for us. More will come so as long as the religious persecutions are allowed to continue here.

Make no mistake - this is not about justice — it is truly about religious persecution. In this case, the persecution of a woman whose entire life has been defined by peace, compassion, and service to humanity.

Dr. Han — a great-grandmother, humanitarian, and global spiritual leader — has harmed no one. Her only "crime" is her faith, her leadership, and her unrelenting vision that humanity can live as one family under God.

This moment is not about a courtroom — it is about conscience. It is about whether a nation that cherishes democracy will allow fear and falsehood to silence faith.

To those who believe in justice: we call on you to speak, to pray, and to act. This is not just a fight for one woman; it is a fight for the soul of religious freedom in the 21st century.

Though the walls of injustice may confine her, her spirit remains free — and so must ours. The Mother of Peace continues her mission through us all.

The persecution may continue — but our faith only grows stronger.

– President Demian Dunkley

