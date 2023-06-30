State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market to Exhibit 3.7% CAGR and Generate $429.4 Million by 2031 | Research Dive

The state of Oregon ambulance service market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing ageing population. Emergency medical transport sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely.

As per the report published by Research Dive, the state of Oregon ambulance service market is expected to register a revenue of $429.4 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market

The report has divided the state of Oregon ambulance service market into the following segments:

Mode of Transportation : air ambulance and ground ambulance

Ground Ambulance – Highest market share in 2021

Ground ambulance services offer numerous advantages, including the most direct route and the highest quality standards at all stages of patient transfer. This is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022–2031 timeframe.

Service Type: non-emergency medical transport and emergency medical transport

Emergency Medical Transport – Most profitable in 2021

Emergency medical transport is an essential component of emergency medical services (EMS), as it includes taking sick or injured persons to medical facilities, typically a hospital, for further evaluation and treatment. This is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Operating Type: public private partnership, government, private, and others

Private – Most lucrative in 2021

American Medical Response is one of the major private ambulance service firms in Oregon , in the United States . They offer non-emergency medical transportation services as well as emergency medical services in Oregon State and the neighboring Oregon region. This is anticipated to push the sub-segment forward.

Dynamics of the State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market

The increasing incidence of road accidents and rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure are expected to make the state of Oregon ambulance service market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the growing rates of chronic and other diseases among Oregon's citizens are predicted to propel the market forward. However, increasing healthcare costs and a shortage of skilled medical workers, such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians, might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The implementation of digital ambulatory services to give patients quick and efficient treatments is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the demand for non-emergency medical transportation services is expected to propel the state of Oregon ambulance service market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the state of Oregon ambulance service market. The pandemic raised demand for ambulance services due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients that required hospitalization and emergency care. However, ambulance services had to implement new policies and practices to protect their personnel and patients from the virus, which increased costs and decreased efficiency. Moreover, due to a lack of hospital beds, including non-ICU and ICU beds, Oregon emergency departments shifted patients to other hospitals, delaying patient transport and taxing ambulance resources. These factors had a significant impact on the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Key Players of the State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market

The major players of the market include

Cal-Ore Life Flight

Life Flight Network

Metro West Ambulance

Bay Cities Ambulance

Falck Northwest

Medix Ambulance Service

Lake District Hospital

Mercy Flights

Harney District Hospitals

Global Medical Response

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Falck, a top provider of healthcare and emergency response services globally, announced that it purchased CAS ("Canadian Ambulance Services "), a Canadian provider of emergency medical services. Falck would be able to expand its presence in North America as a result of the acquisition.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about State of Oregon Ambulance Service Market:

