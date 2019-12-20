State of Indiana to Host International Business Conference in April 2020

"In Indiana, we work every day to create a top-ranked business climate that encourages growth, supports collaboration and fosters innovation," said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb. "And because of that collaboration, Hoosiers are developing life-changing and life-saving solutions across the state at global corporations, startups and renown universities. Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the 21st century digital economy, and we look forward to convening partners here in the heart of the Midwest to build on this momentum, advancing lifelong economic impact and cultural relationships."

The Summit will convene conversations on high-growth sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, defense and cybersecurity, life sciences, agbiosciences, aerospace and IT, and related topics like workforce, connectivity and quality of place, with speakers highlighting best practices, new innovations and economic insights. Conference sessions will focus on universal issues that have implications on communities across the world, such as global food supplies, cybersecurity in a digital age, sustainability, energy storage solutions, space exploration and the disruption of technology across business.



"The world is more connected now than ever before," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. "The opportunities and challenges we face today in a rapidly-evolving economy are shared, and we're in an exciting position to learn from one another and to work together to advance industry, innovation, workforce, connectivity and quality of life. As a state, we're committed to ensuring that our state is a premier, global hub for talent and for business, and this Summit is another exciting chance to bring the world back to Indiana and showcase our people and our communities that make Indiana the best place to live, work and play."



The IEDC anticipates 600-800 attendees from across the U.S. and around the world, with guests representing global business leaders; economic development partners in education and workforce, industry, innovation and international engagement; nonprofits, government, universities and cultural organizations; international delegations of government and industry leaders; and entrepreneurs and innovators. Conference programming will occur at the Indiana Convention Center and The Westin Indianapolis downtown, and attendees will visit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana State Museum during evening receptions.



Additional information, including registration, is available at www.indianaglobalsummit.com. News on programming, speakers and related events will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Indiana is home to 1,030 foreign-owned businesses as well as many corporations, small businesses and startups, including Allison Transmission, Berry Global, Cummins, Eli Lilly, Hillenbrand and Zimmer Biomet, that have international operations or serve global markets. Additionally, the state is committed to improving global connectivity and has allocated $20 million to support new international routes.

