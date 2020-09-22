STARZPLAY is now available through Apple TV channels across MENA

STARZPLAY offers incredible entertainment for the whole family, including Hollywood and Arabic movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids' entertainment and original content. STARZPLAY features thousands of premium titles, such as original hit shows like Baghdad Central, Power and Spartacus, and much-loved shows like Friends, The Big Bang Theory and The Office plus the biggest Hollywood blockbusters and the freshest Arabic content. Beginning today, customers in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt can sign up for a seven-day free trial and subscribe directly to STARZPLAY on the Apple TV app for $11 per month*.

Subscribers through Apple TV channels can watch online on demand or enjoy offline downloads of their favourite shows on the Apple TV app. With Family Sharing, up to six friends or family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using just their Apple ID and password.

Danny Bates, CCO and Co-founder at STARZPLAY, said: "Online streaming in the region is growing faster than ever. As the region's leading video streaming service, we constantly look for innovative avenues to offer quality content to hungry audiences. Offering STARZPLAY through Apple TV channels will open up a whole new customer base and further drive the growth of the video streaming market in MENA. We are proud to be the first major content partner for Apple TV channels in the MENA region and look forward to unveiling more compelling content on the platform."

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies on one app and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, iPod touch, select Samsung and LG smart TVs. The Apple TV app features Apple TV+, Apple's new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world's most creative storytellers, as well as other Apple TV channels, personalised and curated recommendations, and movies to buy or rent.

